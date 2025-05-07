Boudreau excels at juggling teacher, trustee jobs

CJ Boudreau has to be adept at managing his time.

Boudreau, 27, is in his fifth year as a social studies teacher at Manteno High School and is a Manteno trustee, where he attends two meetings a month and oversees the properties and recreation committee.

In addition to teaching mostly seniors in the civics and consumer education courses, he also instructs the AP U.S. History classes. He’s the current union president of Manteno Education Association and a member of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Education Association.

He’s got a full plate, and he says it’s tough sometimes.

“I’ve always thought I was a good time manager,” Boudreau said. “Not only am I a high school teacher, I am the high school golf coach, so that’s in the fall. I was a sponsor for a couple of other clubs. I’ve kind of dropped back on those, but I’m a sponsor for current club Purple Crush, right now. It takes a lot of time. I write a lot of schedules down. I make sure I keep that balance.

For the civics class for the seniors, they are required to attend a governmental meeting as part of the curriculum.

“So with me now being on the board for at least the last nine months, and hopefully for longer, it’s a great connection,” Boudreau said. “It seems to actually get them more motivated and excited to come, because they’re going to see me, and also they can question me for the first time.”

Boudreau is a lifelong Manteo resident, and he refers to himself as a “Mantenoan.” He’s an MHS grad, and he earned a Bachelor of Science in political science with a license in teaching from Northern Illinois University. He’s close to earning a master’s degree online from Arizona State University.

“It’s tough to be a teacher,” he said. “I mean, I’m a teacher 24/7, it’s not the eight-to-three kind of job. We’re always thinking on what’s next, but it’s a balance. I’m trying to find a balance, especially now as a trustee, too. That’s a whole other thing, so it’s a lot of scheduling and thanking family for being generous.”

Boudreau said what he likes best about teaching is seeing the looks on the students’ faces when they either grasp a concept or start debating a concept.

“I just sit back and I’m like, ‘Yes, this is why I’m a history lover,’” he said. “It’s not always the most popular subject, but when I can get people engaged with it, it’s the best feeling because then I know I got them hooked.”

Boudreau’s enthusiasm for teaching and education is infectious, and his students easily pick up on that attribute.

He’s always willing to help out at the high school when needed. He’s a natural fit in his teacher/leadership role for the students he hopes will become future leaders.

Teaching genes

It’s no surprise that Boudreau became a teacher because there’s some family lineage. His mom and aunt were teachers. He also looked up to his teachers while in high school – Donna Nelson, Mindy Farmer and Kelly Short.

“When I was in high school, I’m like, ‘I could do that,’” he said. “That kind of always has pushed me.”

Manteno High School Athletic Director Justin Emerson has made an impact on Boudreau in his time at the high school.

“Justin, who is now an AD, was the first one who helped,” he said. “He was kind of a good mentor for me, too.”

Emerson said he had the opportunity to teach Boudreau when he was a student at MHS, and to see him succeed as a teacher is outstanding.

“He’s everything that we want in the kind of modern education system,” Emerson said. “He’s somebody who relates extremely well to all different types of kids and somebody who cares deeply about their personal and academic success.

“He’s somebody who is an extremely good role model for young adults with his involvement throughout the high school here and also in the village community.”

Also part of Boudreau’s success as a good teacher is having a great history department at Manteno.

“A good teaching cohort is a key,” Boudreau said. “Amy [Hoffman] and Samie [Sabbah] have been great.”