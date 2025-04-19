Municipal Bank promotes Weir to COO

Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais recently announced that Lori Weir was promoted to chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1.

Born and raised in Bourbonnais, Weir began her banking career at Municipal Bank in June of 1991 as a new account representative. She advanced through the ranks, becoming assistant vice president in 1994, vice president in 2005, and senior vice president in 2023.

Weir continued to take on key roles at Municipal Bank, including information systems administrator, Bank Secrecy Act officer, compliance officer, mortgage loan officer, and most recently, overseeing operations starting in 2024.

“We are thrilled to promote Lori to COO,” said Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank, “Her extensive experience, leadership and deep commitment to the community make her an ideal fit for this role, and we look forward to the continued success she will bring to the bank.”

In addition to her work at the bank, Weir is an active volunteer, serving as secretary of the Child Network Board since 2014 and for many years has volunteered her time to Hospice. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, and traveling.