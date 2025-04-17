Mac’s Dole, Kays’ Cunningham throw no-hitters: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 10, Chicago Hope 0: Joslynn Dole threw a no-hitter on Wednesday as the Fightin’ Irish picked up a road Chicagoland Christian Conference win to improve to 4-0 in conference play this season. They are 6-4 overall.

Dole walked four batters and racked up eight strikeouts over six innings. The Irish played errorless defense behind her to help preserve the shutout. Camille Czako was 2 for 3 with a pair of solo home runs. She also walked and scored a third run. Teagan McCue was 2 for 4 with a solo home run and a double while Bridget Bertrand was 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI. Bella DeLuca was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kankakee 13, Thornwood 0: Not to be outdone by Bishop McNamara’s Josslyn Dole, Kankakee’s Kylee Cunningham tossed a no-hitter of her own in the Kays’ road win in Southland Athletic Conference play on Wednesday. Kankakee improved to 6-7 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Cunningham had eight strikeouts in the five-inning win while walking five batters. She was also a force at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs. Kylie Glogowski was 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two steals while Lillian Landis was 3 for 4 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Calleigh Moody worked four walks out of the leadoff spot and scored three runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Iroquois West 0: Bouncing back from a 10-1 loss to Seneca the day before, the Panthers picked up a 10-0 home win over the Raiders on Wednesday. Gardner-South Wilmington improved to 9-5 with the win while Iroquois West fell to 4-8 after winning two of the previous three games.

Maddie Simms got the win for the Panthers, allowing two hits over four innings while recording five strikeouts. Jo Male pitched a 1-2-3 fifth innings with one strikeout. Kayla Scheuber was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Lily Buck went 1 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run while Nina Siano was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Leah Honeycutt and Autumn Miller each went 1 for 2 for the Raiders while Amelia Scharp walked.

Watseka 10, Illinois Lutheran 0: Behind a one-hit shutout from Sarah Parsons, the Warriors snapped a seven-game losing streak on the road on Wednesday to improve to 2-8 on the season. A single and a walk in the third inning were the only baserunners Parsons allowed in five innings of work. She had nine strikeouts. Noelle Schroeder was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run while Christa Holohan was 3 for 3 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and three runs.

Reed-Custer 17, Woodland 1: Amber Syc hit a two-run single and an inside-the-park home run to drive in two more runs in the Comets blowout win on the road Wednesday. Reed-Custer improved to 7-6 with the win. Syc finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Addison Hartman was 1 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Sophia Moyers went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while also getting the win in the circle, allowing two hits in the three-inning win while striking out five batters.

Homewood-Flossmoor 8, Manteo 7: The Panthers fell in a roller-coaster of a game on the road Wednesday to fall to 9-3 on the season. After scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead, they were beaten on a three-run walkoff home run from Homewood-Flossmoor’s Izzy Thurman. For Manteno, Macy Iwanus was 2 for 4 with a run, Amiya Carlile was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Julie Ott was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Seneca 13, Wilmington 6: Wilmington had a five-game winning streak snapped with a road loss on Wednesday. They fell to 12-3 on the season. Molly Southall was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run while Sami Liaromatis was 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run. Nina Egizio was 2 for 4 with a run and Ally Allgood was 1 for 4 with a run.

Pontiac 6, Herscher 0: The Tigers found themselves on the wrong side of a dominant pitching performance from Stanford commit Elena Krause, who had 18 strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk over seven innings. Herscher fell to 9-5 with the loss. Abby Overacker singled and stole a base for Herscher and RyLyn Adams walked.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Peotone 7: Eric Rainbolt was almost unstoppable on Wednesday as he helped the Boilermakers set a new season high in runs. He went 5 for 6 with a three-run home run, four doubles, eight RBIs and three runs. Mason Shaul was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs while Cayden Arbour was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Shaul also had seven strikeouts over three innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run as the Boilermakers improved to 10-4 on the season.

For Peotone (4-10), Ruben Velasco was 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Josh Bart was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run while Joe Hasse and Alex Chenoweth each went 2 for 3.

Thornwood 5, Kankakee 4: The Kays dropped a heartbreaker on the road in Southland Athletic Conference play Wednesday. Up 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Kankakee allowed Thornwood to score five times in the frame, with four walks, three wild pitches and a balk coming back to bite the Kays. They fell to 3-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Byron Wills had a big night out of the leadoff spot for Kankakee, going 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Alexander Grill was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Wills also pitched 5 ⅓ innings without allowing a hit, although he walked six batters. He had nine strikeouts.

Manteno 18, Central 3: Maddox Toepper and Tyler Buehler had four hits apiece Wednesday as Manteno picked up a nonconference win on the road over the Comets. The Panthers improved to 10-4 on the year while Central fell to 5-7.

Toepper was 4 for 4 with an RBI and four runs while Buehler was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run while also stealing two bases. Moises Garcia was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a run. Braden Campbell picked up the win, allowing three runs in four innings while recording six strikeouts. Cameron Tillman finished off the game with a perfect fifth inning.

For Central, Mayson Mitchell was 1 for 2 with a two-run home run. Reece Boudreau was 2 for 2 with a run while Blake Chandler was 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Grant Park 21, Cissna Park 1: The Dragons erupted for 13 runs in the second inning of Wednesday’s road win over the Timberwolves. The improved to 4-4 on the season with the win while Cissna Park fell to 1-9 with their fifth loss in a row.

Seth Muehe had eight RBIs for Grant Park. He was 2 for 5 with a pair of singles and reached on three errors. Aiden Overbeek was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs while Nolen Olthoff was 2 for 5 with an RBI and five runs. Overbeek allowed just one hit and an unearned run over four innings while striking out seven.

Cissna Park’s Joah Henrichs was 1 for 2 with an RBI single. Jream Renteria walked, stole a base and scored the team’s lone run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Iroquois West 4: Nearly all of the scoring between the Panthers and Raiders came in the first inning on Wednesday. After Iroquois West (6-6) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, Gardner-South Wilmington (3-6) scored all eight of its runs in the bottom of the inning. The Raiders added another run in the sixth.

For the Panthers, Reed Millette was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Cole Hampson and Case Christensen each went 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs. Hampson picked up the win and Christense got the save with two hitless, shutout innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk.

Iroquois West’s Izzy Alvarez was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Lane McCann was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI while Aayden Miller was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Herscher 8, Pontiac 4: The Tigers bounced back on Wednesday following back-to-back losses, pulling away with two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to pick up the home win and improve to 13-3 on the season. Gaige Brown went 3 for 4 with two runs out of the leadoff spot. Nash Brubaker was 1 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs while Logan Egerton was 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, an RBI and a run. Payten Young was 2 for 2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Milford 10, South Newton 0: David Bell and Braydon Forbes combined to throw five shutout innings to lead the Bearcats to a home win on Wednesday. Bell got the start, pitching 2 ⅓ hitless innings but walking six batters. Forbes pitched the final 2 ⅔ innings, allowing one hit and one walk to go with three strikeouts. Beau Wright was 1 for 4 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs. Colt Halpin was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Aiden Frerichs was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. His RBI groundout ended the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Andrew 4, Wilmington 1: The red-hot Wildcats had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road Wednesday. They dropped to 9-6 on the season. Ryan Kettman was 1 for 4 with a run while Zach Ohlund, Kyle Farrell, Declan Moran and Cooper Holman were all 1 for 3. Dierks Geiss was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

St. Anne-Donovan 6, Watseka 3 (resumed from March 29): The Cardinals and Warriors picked up where they left off two and a half weeks ago on Wednesday, completing a game that they started on March 29 before rain cut things short. The Cardinals finished off a win to improve to 7-3 and sent Watseka to 1-8.

The Cardinals only got two hits in the win, both from Brandon Schoth, and worked 12 walks as a team. Jacob Onnen, Jackson Hawkins and Brenden Henneike each had an RBI in the game while Andy Cintora walked three times and stole two bases.

Watseka’s Tyler Waugh was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Frankie Shervino was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI, a run and two stolen bases.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 2, Bloom 1: No Individual stats were immediately available for the Kays, who picked up a home win in Southland Athletic Conference play Wednesday to improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Bloom was 9-1 overall and 3-0 in conference entering the game, leaving Kankakee as the only team without a conference loss.

Beecher 8, Crete-Monee 0: Beecher set a new season high in goals in Wednesday’s home win. No individual stats were immediately for the Bobcats, who improved to 6-6 with their fourth shutout win of the season.