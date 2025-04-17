Herscher School District named ‘Great Place to Work’

Herscher School District Superintendent Rich Decman addressed the audience gathered during the October opening of the school district's maintenance facility for its electric bus fleet. The district has the largest fleet of EV buses in Illinois, purchased through now-troubled Lion Electric. (Shaw Media photo)

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 has officially been certified by Great Place To Work.

The recognition is based entirely on feedback from district employees who reported a consistently positive experience working in the district.

“We are honored to be recognized as a great place to work,” Superintendent Rich Decman said in a news release. “This certification reflects the dedication of our staff, the strength of our culture and our shared commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for every student.”

According to the Great Place To Work website, Herscher is one of only nine school districts in the entire state of Illinois to currently hold this certification.

Herscher CUSD 2 was able to fund the survey through the Teacher Vacancy Grant, a state grant aimed at supporting districts in their efforts to improve recruitment and retention. Funds from the grant were used to conduct the anonymous employee survey that led to the certification.

Great Place To Work is a globally respected organization that uses rigorous, research-based methodologies to assess workplace culture, employee trust and satisfaction, according to the release.

Their certification is recognized worldwide by job seekers and employers alike as the gold standard for identifying outstanding workplace environments.

This certification brings several exciting benefits, Decman said.

First, it strengthens the district’s ability to attract high-quality candidates to fill vacancies by showcasing the district’s positive and supportive work environment.

It also provides valuable, actionable feedback that will help the district continue to grow, improve and better serve its staff and students, Decman said.