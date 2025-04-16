Irish bounce back for first conference win: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 12, Marian Central Catholic 2: After an 8-2 loss at Marian Central Catholic Monday, the Fightin’ Irish (8-4, 1-1 Chicagoland Christian Conference) salvaged a split in their first series of the CCC season. Jacob Lotz was red hot at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Max Rohr doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Devin Arbour also had a pair of hits, including a double, drove in a pair and scored.

Wilmington 4, Herscher 3: The Wildcats completed the season sweep of Herscher on the road on Tuesday, improving to 9-5 overall and keeping their unbeaten start in Illinois Central Eight Conference play alive. They improved to 6-0 in ICE play. Herscher dropped to 12-3 (4-2) with the loss.

Zach Ohlund went deep twice for Wilmington to account for all four of the team’s runs, finishing the game 2 for 3. Lucas Rink went 1 for 2 with a walk and scored on both of Ohlund’s home runs. Ryan Kettman pitched 2 ⅓ innings in relief and retired all seven batters he faced.

For Herscher, Gaige Brown went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Keegan Andre was 2 for 3 with a run and Tanner Jones went 3 for 3.

Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 3: Manteno (9-4, 3-3 ICE) avenged Monday’s home loss to the Comets and snapped a five-game skid Tuesday. Andrew Norred homered for the second day in a row, finishing 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Jake Stevens also went deep with a solo shot. Braden Campbell doubled twice and scored. Nolan Canfield earned the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits, no walks and three strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings.

Joe Bembenek was 3 for 4 with a double for Reed-Custer (6-7, 1-5). Landen Robinson and Alex Bielfeldt each singled and scored, driven in by Collin Monroe and Jacob Reardon. Reardon allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

Coal City 6, Streator 1: A.J. Wills was locked in from the jump, allowing an earned run on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 6 ⅓ innings to help the Coalers improve to (14-2, 6-0) keep pace with Wilmington atop the ice. Gavin Berger tripled, doubled and scored twice. Ethan Olson had an RBI triple and scored. Lance Cuddy was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Peotone 12, Lisle 7: The Blue Devils scored a dozen runs for the second straight game against Lisle as they completed the ICE sweep on Tuesday. They improved to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play with the road win. Joe Hasse was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs. Ruben Velsaco was 1 for 2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run while Lincoln Tierney went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Tierney also pitched the final four innings, walking just one batter and allowing an unearned run without allowing a hit.

St. Anne-Donovan 9, Beecher 5: Andy Cintora drove in four runs on Tuesday to lead the Cardinals to their first River Valley Conference win of the season. They improved to 6-3 (1-2) with the home win while Beecher fell to 5-6 (2-1).

Cintora finished the game 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and two runs. Brandon Schoth was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Jesus Chaca Tapia went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Beecher’s Steven Fezler was 2 for 4 with an RBI while Clayton McKnight was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI. Kyler Clegg, Chasten Clegg and Chase Maher all singled and scored a run.

Iroquois West 12, Fisher 1: A seven-run fifth inning gave the Raiders (6-5) a five-inning win over the Bunnies to get back over .500. Owen Hartke pitched all five innings, allowing an earned run on four hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Izzy Alvarez was 2 for 3 with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs. Lane McCann hit a two-run double and scored. Mario Andrade singled, walked, drove in three and scored.

Ridgeview 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: Six walks, two hit batters and four errors came back to bite the Panthers (2-6) in a nonconference loss at home on Tuesday. Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with a double and a run and Cole Hampson was 1 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.

Softball

Peotone 7, Lisle 0: After throwing nine perfect innings against Lisle on Monday, Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter tossed a no-hitter against the Lions to give the Blue Devils their third straight win. They improved to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the ICE.

Klawitter walked four batters and racked up 15 strikeouts across seven innings of work. She is up to 137 strikeouts on the season in 68 innings and has allowed 29 hits, 27 of which have been singles. She also went 2 for 4 on Tuesday with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Caelan Farmer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Payton Schnelle was 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way West 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: The Boilermakers (12-5, 1-2 SouthWest Suburban Conference) had trimmed an early 7-3 deficit to just 10-9 in the sixth inning before the Warriors pulled away for the SWSC win. Bristol Schriefer had a career day, going 3 for 5 with two home runs, a triple, six RBIs and three runs. Avery Moutrey hit a solo homer, doubled and scored twice. Bella Pusateri and Alayna Sykes each had three-hit days, Pusateri scoring twice and Sykes scoring and driving in a run.

Manteno 15, Reed-Custer 0: Ava Peterson threw a one-hitter in the Panthers’ three-inning win Tuesday that improved them to 9-2 and 5-1 in the ICE, keeping pace with Wilmington atop the conference win column. Eleven Manteno players combined for 18 hits, including eight for extra bases, and nine different players had at least run and RBI apiece. Jaz Manau was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Amiya Carlile was also 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Savanna Watkins, Julie Ott and Lanie Young each had two-hit days.

Coal City 11, Streator 1: Khloe Picard’s two-run home run capped off a seven-run sixth inning that ended the game early for the Coalers (10-5, 4-0 ICE). DArcy Ness also homered, as both Picard and Ness finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Masyn Kuder also had a two-hit day while also throwing a three-hit complete game, allowing an unearned run and striking out eight.

Joliet Catholic 15, Kankakee 0: The Kays had a three-game winning streak snapped with a home loss to the Hilltoppers Tuesday in nonconference play. They had three hits on the day; a triple from Lillian Landis, a double from Kendly Christon and a single from Kylee Cunningham.

Central 19, Illinois Lutheran 1: A 13-run third inning propelled the Comets to a four-inning win that helped them move to 10-6-1 and 6-0 in the RVC. Sydney Jemar had more hits (three) than she allowed (two) in a one-run, nine-strikeout complete game. At the plate, she doubled and drove in a pair. Mia Koch-Perzee was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Emily Ponton doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Anna Winkel also had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Grant Park 10, Momence 0: Cheyenne Hayes threw a no-hitter on Tuesday in the Dragons’ five-inning win over Momence in RVC play. Grant Park improved to 7-5 (5-2) while Momence fell to 0-8 (0-5).

Hayes recorded 11 strikeouts in the game and walked two batters. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Reegan Thompson was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, four RBIs and three runs while Abigail Roberts was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and three runs.

For Momence, Delilah Latham and Jada Moss walked. Emma Varnak struck out eight batters in 4 ⅓ innings.

LeRoy 11, Iroquois West 1: After winning their previous two games by a combined 24-8 margin, the Raiders (4-7) saw their two-game streak end Tuesday. Cameron Bork tripled and scored on a Naveah Medina RBI single. Kyla DeWitt allowed 11 runs (six earned) on seven hits and six walks in a five-inning complete game.

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: The Panthers dropped a nonconference game at home on Tuesday to fall to 8-5 on the season. Maddie Simms went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Nina Siano was 1 for 3 with a run. Liv Siano also went 1 for 3 in the game.

Girls soccer

Bishop McNamara 9, Hope Academy 0: The Fightin’ Irish (3-4) opened Chicagoland Christian Conference with a runaway victory, giving them two victories in as many days by a combined 17-1 tally. Ava Brockell, Lydia Nugent and Sherlyn Perez had two goals apiece, with Brockell dishing out five assists and Nugent also recording a helper. Ellen Ehrman, Lily Walker-Dionne and Isabelle Kuntz all scored. Walker-Dionne and Maya Romero had assists. Ella Langellier didn’t need to record any saves to earn the shutout in net.

Manteno 5, Marian Catholic 5: After taking three shutout losses in a row, the Panthers (4-6-2) were able to generate some offense in Tuesday’s tie at home. They trailed 2-0 in the first half before taking a 4-2 lead. They also led 5-4 before Marian Catholic tied it up late. Maddie Belisle had two goals while Emily Horath, Michelle Carrera and Maddie Boormann each had one. Horath, Carrera and Miranda Lingo each had an assist.

Lisle 2, Coal City 1: Ava Meyer scored on a Kylee Kennell assist for the lone goal for the Coalers, who suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 5-1-1 and 1-1 in the ICE. Chloe Pluger had five saves.

Bloom 2, Beecher 1: No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (5-6, 1-1 Southland Athletic Conference).

Badminton

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Stagg 6: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who scored the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory on Tuesday.

Boys water polo

Sandburg 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: The Boilermakers (6-11, 0-3 SWSC) came up just shy of their first conference win of the season. No individual stats were available.

Girls water polo

Sandburg 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (4-4, 1-3 SWSC).