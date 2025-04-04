Kankakee County unofficial election April 2025 results

Voters this week in Kankakee County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.
Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.
Results will be updated here as county clerk’s offices update their websites.
Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.
MUNCIPALITIES
City of Kankakee
Mayor
Genevra Walters 1,041
Christopher W. Curtis 2,252
City of Momence
Mayor
Brian Brucato 126
Charles Steele 288
Christy Ritter 276
Village of Aroma Park
Trustee, vote for 3
Lisa Sabatino 41
Christopher Halley 21
Tracey Bourassa 32
Kenny Blake Jr. 50
Randi Cantu 49
Village of Bourbonnais
Village President
Jeff Keast 1,863
David Zinanni 1,291
Clerk
Brian T. Simeur 1,910
Khamseo “Kym” Nelson 1,126
Trustee, vote for 3
R. Bruce Greenlee 1,701
Rick Fischer 1,627
Angie Serafini 2,000
Dondi Maricle 1,167
Mark Steelman 1,030
Lindsey Patterson 1,238
Village of Essex
Village President
Michelle Axium 44
Peter Dvorak 190
Trustee, vote for 3
Theresa Benjamin 98
John Bohae 130
John Lord 117
Bruce Masulis (write-in) 121
Village of Hopkins Park
Trustee, vote for 3
Ruthel Teague 71
Ieshia Shields 67
Victor Rogers 62
Bruce Collins 33
Village of Limestone
Trustee, vote for 3
Tim J. L’Ecuyer 89
Jeremy Mitchell 110
Andrew Kelson 99
Justin Jones 114
Village of Manteno
Village President
Joel L. Gesky 1,231
Annette LaMore 1,536
Clerk
Stacy A. Malone 1,311
Kerri Rolniak 1,427
Trustee, vote for 3
Cameron J. “CJ” Boudreau 1,316
Sherri S. Crawford 1,194
Annette M. Zimbelman 1,215
Margaret “Peggy” Vaughn 1,515
Paul A. Motel 1,286
Michael Barry 1,287
Village of Reddick
Village President
William T. O’Brien 41
Christopher Smith 66
Trustee, vote for 3
Mathew Bollino 62
Gail Joyce 55
Ryan Joyce 59
Jason Alling 53
Village of Sun River Terrace
Village President
Mandisa Rucker 62
Matthew E. Johnson (write-in) 11
TOWNSHIPS
Manteno Township
Highway Commissioner
Ronald Meyer 1,281
Robert J. Boudreau 1,431
Trustee, vote for 4
Scott Grise 1,663
Verne LaMore 1,793
John J. Liss 1,609
Ryan P. Nugent 1,060
Anna M. Kaminski 1,650
Salina Township
Trustee, vote for 4
Austin Bauer 157
Gale Jensen 168
Terry Meyer 166
Larry Sharper 154
Ronald E. Lemke Jr. (write-in) 38
Pembroke Township
Supervisor
Samuel Payton 84
Carolyn Bennett Crite 49
Herbert Lillard Jr. 100
Brenda L. Miles 81
Tonia Andreina 7
Clerk
Della Hunt Baker 198
Nefatara Tyson 82
Trustee, vote for 4
Tanisha Davis 148
Josiah Woods 118
Sharon White 91
Kimberly Garfias 74
Ira Sneed 153
Cathrine Vanderdyz 109
Adrienne Taylor 82
Lillie Spencer 134
Clayton Wayatt 33
Stephanie Hammond 103
Terra J. Sinkevicius 25
Norton Township
Highway Commissioner
Terrance Buckley 138
Derrick Metras 84
Bourbonnais Township
Highway Commissioner
Steven M. Bisaillon 1,958
Jason Diaz 2,167
Manteno and Rockville Township Assessor
Lois J. Meyer 1,720
Noel Burke 1,180
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Bourbonnais Public Library
Trustee, 4-year term
Jessica Prentkowski 1,257
Katherine Burgess 1,634
Jennifer Corke-Kafer and Ellen Stringer are running for two open six-year terms.
Sun River Terrace Public Library
Trustee, 6-year term
Sherri Benson 19
Sheryl Mason-Thomas 23
Juno Works 10
Portia Mittons 8
Mary Ann Toliver 6
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Central School District 4
Board member, vote for 4
Aaron Alan Shule (28N Range 13W) 71
Justin Boudreau (28N Range 13W) 68
Brianna Koch (28N Range 13W) 85
Brianne Shule-Whybrew (28N Range 14W) 53
Only two candidates can win from 28N Range 13W.
Kankakee School District 111
Board member, 2-year term
Kathy Yancy Smith 2,034
Cynthia Veronda (write-in) 965
Board member, 4-year term, vote for 4
Tracy Verrett 1,923
Jess C. Gathing Jr. 2,132
Susan Lopez 2,375
Dajon Casiel 825
Darrell Williams 1,734
Reginald Bell 1,491
Manteno School District 5
Board member representing 32N Range 12E, vote for 2
Mary C. Crowe 2,070
Jim Hanley 1,501
Joshua Stauffenberg 1,533
Megan Powell is running unopposed for a seat representing the rest of the district.
Peotone School District 207U
Board member, vote for 4
Mark Jones II 1,317
Tara Robinson 743
Timothy Stoub 1,160
Roger Bettenhausen 0
Ashley Stachniak 1,051
Dawn Love 967
St. Anne School District 24
Board member, 2-year term
Tanya Duncan (write-in) 0
Mark Hodge (write-in) 7
Board member, 4-year term
Louie Farber 328
Samanthia Barnes 283
Bourbonnais Grade School District 53
Board member, vote for 4
Stephan Moulton 1,739
Kevin Haberzetle 1,301
Erika Young 2,200
Betsy Keller 2,033
Fredda Rodewald 1,160
Jamie Freedlund 2,202
Brian Fritz is running unopposed for a two-year term.
South Wilmington Grade School District 74
Board member, vote for 3
Cindy Gerber 19
Anne Simms 23
Angela Tjelle 30
Kwynn Rury 22
Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307
Board member, Vote for 3
Jim Patterson 2,153
Ann L. Brezinski 2,318
Chris Borchardt 1,045
Mark Parson 1,131
David Schumer 1,094
Sally Martell 1,937
Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73
Board member, vote for 4
Incorporated area:
Terry L. Schultz 0
Kristen Ashley 0
Allison Wright 0
Elli Monferdini-Wilkey 0
Brian Manzello 0
Unincorporated area:
Janelle Anne Biros 0
Timothy Harvey 0
Chad Miller 0
At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.
REFERENDUMS
Increase limiting rate on Momence Fire Protection District property taxes
Yes 463
No 563
Remove geography requirements on Central School District 4 school board makeup
Yes 382
No 360
