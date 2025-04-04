Kankakee County unofficial election April 2025 results

FILE – A “Vote Here” sign in front of the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office (Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

Voters this week in Kankakee County determined who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Write-in ballots may not be tallied on election night.

Results will be updated here as county clerk’s offices update their websites.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Provisional ballots also can be addressed and counted during that time.

MUNCIPALITIES

City of Kankakee

Mayor

Genevra Walters 1,041

Christopher W. Curtis 2,252

City of Momence

Mayor

Brian Brucato 126

Charles Steele 288

Christy Ritter 276

Village of Aroma Park

Trustee, vote for 3

Lisa Sabatino 41

Christopher Halley 21

Tracey Bourassa 32

Kenny Blake Jr. 50

Randi Cantu 49

Village of Bourbonnais

Village President

Jeff Keast 1,863

David Zinanni 1,291

Clerk

Brian T. Simeur 1,910

Khamseo “Kym” Nelson 1,126

Trustee, vote for 3

R. Bruce Greenlee 1,701

Rick Fischer 1,627

Angie Serafini 2,000

Dondi Maricle 1,167

Mark Steelman 1,030

Lindsey Patterson 1,238

Village of Essex

Village President

Michelle Axium 44

Peter Dvorak 190

Trustee, vote for 3

Theresa Benjamin 98

John Bohae 130

John Lord 117

Bruce Masulis (write-in) 121

Village of Hopkins Park

Trustee, vote for 3

Ruthel Teague 71

Ieshia Shields 67

Victor Rogers 62

Bruce Collins 33

Village of Limestone

Trustee, vote for 3

Tim J. L’Ecuyer 89

Jeremy Mitchell 110

Andrew Kelson 99

Justin Jones 114

Village of Manteno

Village President

Joel L. Gesky 1,231

Annette LaMore 1,536

Clerk

Stacy A. Malone 1,311

Kerri Rolniak 1,427

Trustee, vote for 3

Cameron J. “CJ” Boudreau 1,316

Sherri S. Crawford 1,194

Annette M. Zimbelman 1,215

Margaret “Peggy” Vaughn 1,515

Paul A. Motel 1,286

Michael Barry 1,287

Village of Reddick

Village President

William T. O’Brien 41

Christopher Smith 66

Trustee, vote for 3

Mathew Bollino 62

Gail Joyce 55

Ryan Joyce 59

Jason Alling 53

Village of Sun River Terrace

Village President

Mandisa Rucker 62

Matthew E. Johnson (write-in) 11

TOWNSHIPS

Manteno Township

Highway Commissioner

Ronald Meyer 1,281

Robert J. Boudreau 1,431

Trustee, vote for 4

Scott Grise 1,663

Verne LaMore 1,793

John J. Liss 1,609

Ryan P. Nugent 1,060

Anna M. Kaminski 1,650

Salina Township

Trustee, vote for 4

Austin Bauer 157

Gale Jensen 168

Terry Meyer 166

Larry Sharper 154

Ronald E. Lemke Jr. (write-in) 38

Pembroke Township

Supervisor

Samuel Payton 84

Carolyn Bennett Crite 49

Herbert Lillard Jr. 100

Brenda L. Miles 81

Tonia Andreina 7

Clerk

Della Hunt Baker 198

Nefatara Tyson 82

Trustee, vote for 4

Tanisha Davis 148

Josiah Woods 118

Sharon White 91

Kimberly Garfias 74

Ira Sneed 153

Cathrine Vanderdyz 109

Adrienne Taylor 82

Lillie Spencer 134

Clayton Wayatt 33

Stephanie Hammond 103

Terra J. Sinkevicius 25

Norton Township

Highway Commissioner

Terrance Buckley 138

Derrick Metras 84

Bourbonnais Township

Highway Commissioner

Steven M. Bisaillon 1,958

Jason Diaz 2,167

Manteno and Rockville Township Assessor

Lois J. Meyer 1,720

Noel Burke 1,180

LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Bourbonnais Public Library

Trustee, 4-year term

Jessica Prentkowski 1,257

Katherine Burgess 1,634

Jennifer Corke-Kafer and Ellen Stringer are running for two open six-year terms.

Sun River Terrace Public Library

Trustee, 6-year term

Sherri Benson 19

Sheryl Mason-Thomas 23

Juno Works 10

Portia Mittons 8

Mary Ann Toliver 6

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Central School District 4

Board member, vote for 4

Aaron Alan Shule (28N Range 13W) 71

Justin Boudreau (28N Range 13W) 68

Brianna Koch (28N Range 13W) 85

Brianne Shule-Whybrew (28N Range 14W) 53

Only two candidates can win from 28N Range 13W.

Kankakee School District 111

Board member, 2-year term

Kathy Yancy Smith 2,034

Cynthia Veronda (write-in) 965

Board member, 4-year term, vote for 4

Tracy Verrett 1,923

Jess C. Gathing Jr. 2,132

Susan Lopez 2,375

Dajon Casiel 825

Darrell Williams 1,734

Reginald Bell 1,491

Manteno School District 5

Board member representing 32N Range 12E, vote for 2

Mary C. Crowe 2,070

Jim Hanley 1,501

Joshua Stauffenberg 1,533

Megan Powell is running unopposed for a seat representing the rest of the district.

Peotone School District 207U

Board member, vote for 4

Mark Jones II 1,317

Tara Robinson 743

Timothy Stoub 1,160

Roger Bettenhausen 0

Ashley Stachniak 1,051

Dawn Love 967

St. Anne School District 24

Board member, 2-year term

Tanya Duncan (write-in) 0

Mark Hodge (write-in) 7

Board member, 4-year term

Louie Farber 328

Samanthia Barnes 283

Bourbonnais Grade School District 53

Board member, vote for 4

Stephan Moulton 1,739

Kevin Haberzetle 1,301

Erika Young 2,200

Betsy Keller 2,033

Fredda Rodewald 1,160

Jamie Freedlund 2,202

Brian Fritz is running unopposed for a two-year term.

South Wilmington Grade School District 74

Board member, vote for 3

Cindy Gerber 19

Anne Simms 23

Angela Tjelle 30

Kwynn Rury 22

Bourbonnais-Bradley High School District 307

Board member, Vote for 3

Jim Patterson 2,153

Ann L. Brezinski 2,318

Chris Borchardt 1,045

Mark Parson 1,131

David Schumer 1,094

Sally Martell 1,937

Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73

Board member, vote for 4

Incorporated area:

Terry L. Schultz 0

Kristen Ashley 0

Allison Wright 0

Elli Monferdini-Wilkey 0

Brian Manzello 0

Unincorporated area:

Janelle Anne Biros 0

Timothy Harvey 0

Chad Miller 0

At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

REFERENDUMS

Increase limiting rate on Momence Fire Protection District property taxes

Yes 463

No 563

Remove geography requirements on Central School District 4 school board makeup

Yes 382

No 360

Source: County Clerk election results