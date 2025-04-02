Keast tops Zinanni in Bourbonnais mayoral race

Bourbonnais Trustee Jeff Keast has claimed the village's mayoral position. (Provided by Jeff Keast)

BOURBONNAIS — Jeff Keast will be changing titles as a member of the Bourbonnais village government.

On Tuesday, Keast, currently a trustee and member of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party, defeated People’s Choice Party candidate David Zinanni in the mayoral contest.

Unofficial results showed Keast with 1,863 votes (59%) to Zinanni’s 1,291 (41%).

Keast is replacing current longtime Mayor Paul Schore, who he defeated in February’s primary. Schore was running for his fifth term.

Keast has been a member of the village’s board of trustees for 10 years. He is chairman of the board’s Economic and Community Development Committee.

“There is a lot of work ahead,” Keast said. “The top two things on the list are to get a police chief in place and concentrate on the growth of the village.”

Zinanni is the president of the Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners.

“We came up short but we made people think about the village’s future,” Zinanni said.

The remainder of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party — clerk Brian Simeur and trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini — all were re-elected.