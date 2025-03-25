McNamara’s Callaghan O’Connor perfect against Peotone: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 15, Peotone 0: Callaghan O’Connor pitched the most perfect possible perfect game, striking out all 12 batters he faced in the Fightin’ Irish’s (2-0) four-inning victory. He accomplished the feat on just 51 pitches, throwing 37 of them for strikes. Devin Arbour was 3-for-3 and finished a homer shy of the cycle, driving in five and scoring twice. Taylor Fuerst tripled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Dom Panozzo had a hit, a stolen base and two runs and RBIs apiece. Jacob Lotz had an RBI double and scored three times.

Ruben Velasco allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on seven hits, three walks and a pair of strikeouts over two innings for the Blue Devils (1-1).

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Hayden (Ala.) 1: The Boilermakers opened up play at the Gulf Shores Classic in Alabama with a nail-biting win to move to 1-1. Jace Boudreau had an RBI single that scored Sam Frey in the top of the third. Ty Alderson scored on a wild pitch to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth in the four-inning affair. Liam Martin allowed an unearned run on two hits, three walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Tinley Park 16, Kankakee 1: The Kays took a third loss in a row to open the season on Monday, falling on the road to Tinley Park. Kankakee had one hit in the four-inning game, belonging to Jerimiah Liddell, and scored their lone run in the fourth when Eli Stipp hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Alexander Grill.

Reed-Custer 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Jacob Reardon flirted a no-hitter for the Comets (3-0) Monday, allowing a hit and three walks to go with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Landen Robinson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, a stolen base and a pair of runs. Jeffrey Wolford also had a pair of hits and drove in two. Brady Tyree and Alex Bielfeldt each had a hit, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs.

Cole Hampson had the lone hit for the Panthers (1-3). Reed Millette allowed five earned runs on four hits, walks and strikeouts apiece in three innings.

Grant Park 17, Illinois Lutheran 0: Grant Park broke into the win column for the first time this season in dominant fashion on Monday. Nolan Olthoff and Connor Manahan combined to throw four no-hit innings, three by Olthoff and one by Manahan, to lead the Dragons to a 1-1 record. Olthoff recorded six strikeouts and Manahan had three.

Olthoff also starred at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Aidan Overbeek was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Joey McGinley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5: A 14-hit day at the plate allowed the Coalers to plate 16 runs and improve to 3-1 with their five-inning nonconference win Monday. Lance Cuddy led the charge with a pair of three-run home runs and a triple. Ethan Olson doubled twice, singled and drove in four. Donnie Ladas, Dylan Young and Gavin Berger each had two hits, with Ladas doubling twice and Young and Berger each tripling. AJ Wills allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits, four walks and eight strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. Mason Hamilton allowed a hit in a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

Fisher 15, Cissna Park 5: The Timberwolves opened up their season on the road Monday, falling by 10 runs after Fisher pulled away over the final three innings. Seth Walder was 2-for-3 with a walk out of the leadoff spot for Cissna Park. They worked eight walks as a team. Joah Henrichs, Ayden Hamrick, Ben King, Austin Kaeb and Jace Comstock each scored a run for the Timberwolves.

Softball

Kankakee 16, Thornton 1: The Kays plated a pair in the first before exploding for back-to-back seven-run innings that led to a brief three-inning win. They needed just six hits, drawing 12 walks with a patient approach. Kylie Glogowski had three of those hits, including a triple, totaling three runs and four RBIs. Kendyl Christon had a two-hit day with a run and RBI apiece. Lillian Landis singled, walked and scored three times. Kylee Cunningham struck out eight of the nine outs she recorded and allowed an earned run on a hit in a three-inning complete game.

Kankakee 15, Thornton 0: In their nightcap, the Kays drew 10 walks and scored 15 first-inning runs to cruise to sweep their doubleheader, improving to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southland. Glogowski had another three-hit day that included a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Cunningham had the only other hit, a single, and drove in a pair. Adleigh Cunningham was nearly perfect on the rubber, allowing a hit and striking out seven in a three-inning shutout.

Reed-Custer 7, Somonauk 6: Reed-Custer opened its season in thrilling fashion Monday. Kamryn Wilkey and Addison Hartman each went 3-for-4 to lead the Comet bats. Freshman Sophia Moyers struck out 11 in her high school debut.

Providence 13, Wilmington 10: The Wildcats (2-1) fell just short in a nonconference slugfest at home Monday. Molly Southall was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. Taylor Stefancic and Nina Egizio each had two-hit, two-RBI days, with Egizio also scoring a run. Keeley Walsh had an RBI single and scored a pair of runs. Ally Allgood doubled and scored. Taryn Gilbert allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Girls soccer

Herscher 0, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: After three straight wins to start the season, the Tigers battled Homewood-Flossmoor to a scoreless tie on the road Monday. Danica Woods recorded 16 saves in net for Herscher to earn the shutout and keep the Tigers unbeaten early in the season.

Plainfield Central 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who fell to 1-1 on the season.