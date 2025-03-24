March 24, 2025
Handful of local schools compete at Comet Classic

By Mason Schweizer

As track and field teams transition from the indoor season to outdoor, five local teams flocked to Reed-Custer to end the indoor season at the nine-school Comet Classic on Saturday. They were Bishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Wilmington and Reed-Custer.

On the boys side, Bishop McNamara led all local schools with a second-place finish (90 points), second to only Plano (118). Coal City (60) finished fourth, Reed-Custer (54) was fifth, Wilmington (16) was seventh and Central (10) was ninth.

Local event winners included Bishop McNamara’s David Quigley (800 m; 2:08.50), Cale Hamilton (shot put; 13.19 m), the 4x400 relay team of Colton Allen, Dashaun Whiters, Willie Felton and Robert Smith (3:52.06) and the 4x800 relay team of Quigley, Sebastian Cortes, Jack Purcell and Justice Provost (9:22.59).

In girls action, Reed-Custer’s 62 points and third-place finish led the local pack. Coal City (55) was fourth, Wilmington (48) was fifth, central (31) was sixth and Bishop McNamara (19) was ninth.

Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzein won both the high jump (1.60 m) and 60 m hurdles (9.95 s). Teammates Nichollet Chew (200 m; 30.57 s) and Sophia Burciaga (pole vault; 3.43 m) also scored solo wins.

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores (3200 m; 12:26.68) and Sara Falcon (triple jump; 9.53 m) also won gold, as did Peotone’s Terrynn Clott, who won the shot put (10.35 m).