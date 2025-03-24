Handful of local schools compete at Comet Classic

As track and field teams transition from the indoor season to outdoor, five local teams flocked to Reed-Custer to end the indoor season at the nine-school Comet Classic on Saturday. They were Bishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Wilmington and Reed-Custer.

On the boys side, Bishop McNamara led all local schools with a second-place finish (90 points), second to only Plano (118). Coal City (60) finished fourth, Reed-Custer (54) was fifth, Wilmington (16) was seventh and Central (10) was ninth.

Local event winners included Bishop McNamara’s David Quigley (800 m; 2:08.50), Cale Hamilton (shot put; 13.19 m), the 4x400 relay team of Colton Allen, Dashaun Whiters, Willie Felton and Robert Smith (3:52.06) and the 4x800 relay team of Quigley, Sebastian Cortes, Jack Purcell and Justice Provost (9:22.59).

In girls action, Reed-Custer’s 62 points and third-place finish led the local pack. Coal City (55) was fourth, Wilmington (48) was fifth, central (31) was sixth and Bishop McNamara (19) was ninth.

Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzein won both the high jump (1.60 m) and 60 m hurdles (9.95 s). Teammates Nichollet Chew (200 m; 30.57 s) and Sophia Burciaga (pole vault; 3.43 m) also scored solo wins.

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores (3200 m; 12:26.68) and Sara Falcon (triple jump; 9.53 m) also won gold, as did Peotone’s Terrynn Clott, who won the shot put (10.35 m).