Tour allows one to see Wright House at twilight

KANKAKEE — Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House will be open for a special Twilight Tour and reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13.

Visitors can gather with other history enthusiasts and experience both floors of the house in the soft glow of twilight as a tour guide tells the history of Wright’s first Prairie Style design.

The Bradley House, tucked away in Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District along the Kankakee River, is at 701 S. Harrison Ave.

The tour will be complemented with drinks, refreshments and time to browse the Carriage House Gift Shop.

Tickets cost $40 a person and limited to 20. Buy online at wright1900.org/event/twilight-tour/.

The Twilight Tour is part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, built in 1900.

House tours are available throughout the year on Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays and can be reserved online at wright1900.org/house-tours or by calling the Bradley House office at 815-936-9630.