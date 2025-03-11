Sounding just ‘Wright’ in Kankakee

Cellist Mike Block performs at the Frank Lloyd Wright B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Bill Jurevich)

Peering through the iconic lines of the Prairie-style windows of the Frank Lloyd Wright B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, a crowd could be seen enjoying the sounds of a live musical performance over the weekend.

Inspired by the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright, cellist Mike Block performed for his fourth time in the historic home on Friday, March 7, 2025, with proceeds benefiting the House Preservation Fund.

Fret not, another musical performance will echo through the halls later this month with an intimate concert performed by pianist Leon Guallart.

The Comfort Project will be hosted by Wright In Kankakee on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7 pm at the house located at 701 S. Harrison Ave, Kankakee.

Performed by Leon Guallart as part of his Comfort: Home Tour series, the experience is filled with musical sounds described by the artist as “a warm hug in the middle of a snowstorm.”

Born in Barcelona, Spain, his talents were noticed at just 16 years of age when he produced a web series that sold out the iconic Girona Cinemas in Barcelona, according to a Wright In Kankakee press release.

Now based in Los Angeles, his works have been celebrated at international festivals including the LA Film Festival, Chicago Indie Film Festival and the Venice TV Awards. He has produced for Sony Music and written an hour-long ballet for the Contemporary Ballet of Catalonia.

With the Comfort project his most personal project to date, Guallart cites his mission to create a space of emotional security for adverse times.

Tickets are $25 for the performance and reception and can be purchased through the Wright In Kankakee website at wright1900.org/events or send a check to: Wright In Kankakee, 701 S. Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Frank Lloyd Wright B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee glows at night during an event on March 7, 2025. (Bill Jurevich)

For more information, call the Bradley House Office at 815-936-9630.

Wright In Kankakee is a not-for-profit community-wide project started with the cooperation of the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission.