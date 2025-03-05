McNamara moves on to Sweet 16 with sectional semis win over JCA

Bishop McNamara's Willie Felton keeps his eye on the basket as Joliet Catholic Academy's JJ Sterrett attempts to swat the ball away during the Fightin' Irish's 79-67 victory over the Hilltoppers in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Sectional semifinal on March 4, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

PEOTONE – Relatively quickly in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal between Bishop McNamara and Joliet Catholic two key members of the Fightin' Irish attack found themselves relegated to the bench with foul difficulties.

But instead of wallowing in the potential problems of that, Irish forward Karter Krutzinger instead saw an opportunity and it was one that he seized with gusto.

Instead of potentially finding themselves in a first half hole without key cogs of its offense, a Krutzinger led attack, where he scored 20 first-half points, went into the halftime break with a surprising lead.

After the break with its full complement of players back in the fold, Bishop McNamara extended on that lead and finished off a 79-67 victory over the Hilltoppers to send them into the Sweet 16.

Bishop McNamara's Karter Krutsinger puts up a shot during the Fightin' Irish's 79-67 victory over Joliet Catholic Academy in the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Sectional semifinal on March 4, 2025.

Bishop McNamara (26-7) will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal matchup between Bismarck-Henning (32-1) and Southland Prep (20-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in Peotone.

“We had the same thing happen last week,” Krutzinger said. “And that just motivated me when I saw that and I had to take over the game.”

McNamara certainly needed someone to step up. Joliet Catholic had managed to build an 18-8 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Connor Louthan as Irish starters Trey Provost and Callaghan O’Connor each picked up two quick fouls.

But almost immediately the Fightin' Irish began their climb back into the contest, scoring the final six points of the first quarter before the two teams began once again sparring back and forth.

And part of that sparring match was Bishop McNamara’s relentless attack in the paint. A large portion of McNamara’s points were scored on dribble penetration and if the first shot didn’t go down its vigorous rebounding efforts assured plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities.

Krutzinger erupted for 14 second quarter points and Joliet Catholic struggled to match that offensive flurry.

“We just had some kids really step up for us,” Bishop McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. “Then we got to the second half and did some better things.”

Those better things led to the Fightin' Irish almost immediately building a double digit lead to start the second half. Krutzinger, who finished with a game high 26 points, ceded some of the scoring load to Willie Felton (19 points) and Trey Provost (12 points) as McNamara appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away.

Joliet Catholic surged to within three points late in the third quarter on on a Donavan Simmons basket, but a 9-4 run by Bishop McNamara to start the fourth quarter built the lead back to double digits and Joliet Catholic would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“I think every time we got them into a shot we wanted them to take we couldn’t secure the rebound,” Joliet Catholic coach Adam DeGroot said. “And I don’t know if we were able to string together three straight defensive stops all night.”

Jayden Armstrong led Joliet Catholic, who finished 16-15 on the season, with 20 points.