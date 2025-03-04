State trooper injured after vehicle struck on I-57

An Illinois State Trooper suffered injuries that were not life-threatening when their squad car was struck by a driver who failed to move over on Interstate 57 at milepost 302 near Chebanse on Saturday afternoon in Kankakee County.

KANKAKEE – An Illinois State Trooper suffered injuries that were not life-threatening when their squad car was struck by a driver who failed to move over on Interstate 57 on Saturday in Kankakee County.

At 1:49 p.m. Saturday, the Troop 5 trooper responded to a report of debris on the roadway at milepost 302 near Chebanse, according to an ISP news release.

The trooper parked the squad car in the right lane of travel with emergency lights activated and removed the debris, according to the release.

The trooper returned to their squad car, and the squad car was struck in the rear by a Lincoln SUV which failed to move over.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Lincoln, 66-year-old Harold McComb, from Mahomet, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He received tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a Scott’s Law violation, according to the release.

So far this year, ISP has already suffered three Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 troopers injured and one death.

In 2024, ISP suffered 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 troopers injured and one death. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured, according to the release.

On Dec. 23, 2024, Trooper Clay M. Carns was struck and killed on Interstate 55 near Channahon in Will County.

Carns turned on his emergency lights and pulled over to the right shoulder. Carns exited his vehicle and was removing debris from the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Fleet, 69, of Wilmington.

Fleet has been charged with violating Scott’s Law in connection with the death.

ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law in Illinois, requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ​ ​

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.