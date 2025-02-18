KCC professor awarded fellowship grant

An assistant professor at Kankakee Community College has received the Illinois Board of Higher Education Nurse Fellowship Grant for 2025.

In December, Christina Sosnowski learned that she is one of 80 recipients of the $10,000 award.

With the funding, Sosnowski will pay professional dues to the National Association of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, American Psychiatric Nurses Association and Organization for Associate Degree Nursing. Sosnowski will also use the funds to attend the International Society of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Annual Conference in March and the National Nurse Educator Summit in April.

Resources from these experiences will aid Sosnowski as she pursues a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degree at University of St. Francis.

“This opportunity will not only deepen my clinical expertise but also empower me to train the next generation of nurses, equipping them with the skills necessary to provide equitable and compassionate care in mental health,” Sosnowski said. “Ultimately, this funding will help me contribute to a stronger, more diverse nursing workforce that is better prepared to meet the unique needs of our community.”

At KCC, Sosnowski teaches medical-surgical courses for first and fourth-semester nursing students, as well as mental health, which includes student clinicals.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” Sosnowski said. “I am very grateful for everyone’s hard work on this team that made this possible.”

Jennifer Rogers, director of KCC’s nursing programs, nominated Sosnowski for the grant.

“(Sosnowski) is dedicated to ensuring that Kankakee Community College continues to be a leader in nursing education and preparing the next generation of nurses to address the complex challenges of our healthcare system,” Rogers said in the nomination.

“She is highly regarded for her ability to inspire students and foster their development as compassionate, competent nursing professionals,” Rogers said. “Christina’s advocacy for cultural competence and inclusive curricula ensures that both faculty and students are engaged in creating a more equitable nursing program and healthcare system.”

Sosnowski has an associate degree in nursing from KCC, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Chamberlin University.

KCC’s two-year registered nursing program has a competitive entry process, and accepts new students each fall and spring semester. It incorporates classroom lectures, clinical experiences and lab demonstrations. The program is designed to prepare students for work in hospital departments, as well as in long-term care, home care, business and industry, outpatient clinics, public agencies, and physicians’ offices.

For information about entry requirements, submit a request at healthcareers.kcc.edu, contact Rogers at jrogers@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8828.