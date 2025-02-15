Boilers pick up seventh-straight win: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lincoln-Way West 45: With their road win in SouthWest Suburban Conference play Friday, the Boilermakers set a new season high with their seventh win in a row, besting their streak of six in a row to open the season. Six of those wins have come in conference play, giving the Boilermakers a SWSC record of 11-4, good for second in the standings. They are 19-7 overall.

Nick Allen posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais to a close win.

Reed-Custer 47, Coal City 45: Friday was senior night for the Comets, and they celebrated by picking up their third ICE win of the season and first since Jan. 21. They improved to 9-19 overall and 3-10 in conference play. The Coalers took their fourth ICE loss in a row to fall to 8-5 in conference and 19-9 overall.

Reed-Custer had three players score in double figures. Seniors Dominic Eddy and Jacob Reardon had 14 points and 12 points respectively. Reardon also collected 15 rebounds. Freshman Kaiden Klein added 10 points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Coal City.

Manteno 55, Herscher 39: The Panthers traveled to Herscher Friday and took down the Tigers for their fifth win in their last six Illinois Central Eight Conference games. Manteno improved to 19-11 overall and 10-3 in the ICE with the win. Herscher (11-17, 4-9) took the loss after winning its last two conference games.

Ray Lee led Manteno with 17 points in the win. Andrew Norred and Mitchell Boyd added eight points a piece while Braden Campbell had seven points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Herscher.

Iroquois West 69, Chrisman 41: After losing their previous six Vermilion Valley Conference games, the Raiders have now won back-to-back conference contests after Friday’s road win over Chrisman. Iroquois West improved to 11-15 overall and 5-6 in the VVC with the win.

Rylan Pheifer led the Raiders with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Kobie Hendershot with 11 points. Garret Tammen and Beau Howe added nine points apiece.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Grace Christian 52, Central 41: The Crusaders earned a winning conference record during the regular season for the first time since joining the River Valley Conference. On Friday, they pulled away from Central in the second half to take third place at the RVC Tournament. Grace Christian improved to 14-11 overall on the season with the win while the Comets fell to 16-10.

After a stellar 42-point performance in a semifinal loss on Tuesday, Grace Christian’s Ethan Reynolds led the team with 17 points on Friday. Sam Marquardt added 13 points and Caleb Davis finished with 10.

For Central, Aidan Podowicz scored a team-high 11 points. Perry Mason and Jake Thompson added eight points apiece.

Grant Park 65, Momence 38: The fifth-place game of the RVC Tournament saw Grant Park pick up a second-straight tourney win by nearly 30 points. The Dragons improved to 10-18 overall with the win while Momence fell to 9-16 overall.

Ryder Greenholdt scored a game-high 21 points to lead Grant Park. Blake Brown was close behind with 20 points while Jayden Kaack added 10 points.

Erick Castillo had nine points to lead Momence in scoring. Nick Charbonneau finished with eight points and Marchello Draine had six points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Donovan 52: The Panthers bounced back after two close losses in a row to close out the RVC Tournament with a win over the Wildcats. Gardner-South Wilmington improved to 6-22 overall with the win while sending Donovan to a 5-20 record.

Cole Hampson had a big double-double for Gardner-South Wilmington, posting 26 points and 18 rebounds. Holden Grimes finished with 20 points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan.

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 63, Joliet Catholic 42: The Fightin’ Irish closed out the regular season with a nice nonconference win on the road. It was their fourth win in a row overall, giving the Irish a regular season record of 23-7.

Three players scored in double figures for Bishop McNamara, led by Trinity Davis with 26 points. Trinitee Thompson added 15 points and seven rebounds while Eliana Isom finished with 11 points.