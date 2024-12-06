Grant Park IDOT meeting to be held Dec. 12

Numerous crashes have occurred at the two-way stop intersection of Kankakee County 12000 North Road, or County Line Road, and Illinois Route 50. County Line Road also intersects with Illinois Route 1 north of Grant Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

GRANT PARK — The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding longstanding issues on nearby roads from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park.

County Line Road and Illinois Route 1 have had numerous issues.

Earlier this year, two people died in a head-on crash on Illinois Route 1 near East 11000N Road, approximately 2.5 miles north of Grant Park.

The meeting will provide an overview study of Illinois 1 Dixie Highway at County Line Road in Washington and Yellowhead Townships in Will and Kankakee counties. Proposed improvement alternatives will be presented along with obtaining input from the public.

Exhibits will be on display and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously during the meeting. Project team members will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.

Individuals who cannot attend the meeting can watch audio-visual presentation and review exhibits shared at the meeting by accessing the project website at idot.click/IL1.

Written comments can be submitted at the public meeting or after the meeting via email at dot.il1atcountylinerd@illinois.gov and with the option to mail at:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Bureau of Programming

Attn: Mike Phan P.E.

201 West Center Court

Schaumburg, IL 60196

