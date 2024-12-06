Bradley returns with Caring at Christmas

Bradley Elementary School students shopped wish lists on Tuesday morning during the village of Bradley's Caring at Christmas event at Meijer. (Photo provided)

Wish lists were checked and smiles were aplenty Tuesday morning as the village of Bradley hosted its annual Caring at Christmas program at Meijer.

The Caring at Christmas program is a cooperative effort between the Bradley Elementary School District 61 and the village of Bradley for over 20 years.

Bradley Police Sgt. Brandon Jensen helped coordinate this year’s event with Bradley West Elementary staff and the unrelenting efforts of the Bradley Schools' nursing staff, said Lt. Phil Trudeau.

The program emulates a Secret Santa concept as kids shop with the police officers, firefighters and school staff are shopping the wish lists of other kids and families in the district, not for themselves.

This year the program collected more than $10,000 in donations.

The top donations were made by Bradley Schools Nurses Fund ($2000), Fieldstone Credit Union collections ($1925), the Bradley West Elementary students ($1622), including $250 raised by one student “Tucker.” Meijer also donated $1000, Belson Steel $500, Gordon Electric $500, Bradley Fraternal Order of Police $500, Toyota of Bourbonnais $500 and many others, including Van Til Chiropractic, Liberty Fire, Electric Lady Tattoo, Robert Smith, AAA Jason Russow, Indian Oaks Mall, Bradley Board of Education, Todd Arseneau, Kankakee Federation of Labor, Dan Hollowell Financial Services and the Bradley Fire Department.

