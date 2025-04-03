Local auto racing season starting soon

The 2025 auto racing season is set to begin soon at Kankakee County Speedway. The track will open this weekend for practice sessions on Sunday, April 6 and Sunday, April 13 before the first night of racing starts the next week.

The Lee J. Hall Memorial presented by Meineke of Bourbonnais kicks off the season Friday, April 18. The stock car, factory stock, pro late model, modified, pro modified, Crown Victoria and 4-cylinder divisions will all be in action, with $2490 going to the stock and factory stock winners.

Racing will be held on Fridays through championship night on Sept. 26, with the exceptions of May 23, June 13, July 25 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15. Two Wednesday night specials highlight the schedule as well: the DIRTCar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals on June 11 and Fair Night racing during the Kankakee County Fair on July 30.

The 2024 champions looking to defend their titles this season are: Austin McCarty (pro late models), Steven Brooks (modifieds), Braiden Keller (stock cars), Trevor Bitterling (factory stocks), Deece Schwartz (pro modifieds) and Evan Eckhoff (sport compacts).

For regular racing nights, gates open at 4 p.m, with the main stands open at 5:30 p.m. Hot lap qualifying begins at 6:15 p.m., with racing to follow.

General admission tickets are $15 (kids are free). Pit passes are $35 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids four and under. Those prices increase by $5 each on championship night and $10 each for special events.

For more information, visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com.