Manteno ice rink open for skating

Hockey players take advantage of the Manteno ice rink for some practice. (Courtesy of the Village of Manteno)

MANTENO — Ice skating and hockey enthusiasts can take advantage of a fresh sheet of ice — weather permitting — at the village of Manteno’s outdoor rink at Legacy Park.

Public Works Jim Hanley said after Monday’s village board meeting that the rink at Legacy was filled a week or so ago, and skaters have been on the ice when it’s cold and cloudy enough. This past week, the temperature has been under the freezing mark on most days.

“I don’t think it’s been pristine yet, but it was pretty good for a few days there with those cold temperatures,” he said. “… It’s been up and going.”

Legacy Park is at 1725 N. Maple St., and the full-size hockey rink is open from sunrise until midnight. The rink is lighted, and skaters can turn on the light switch, which is on a one-hour timer.

Hanley said not only does the temperature need to be below freezing to have a good sheet, but a bright sun can melt the ice even if it’s 25 degrees. On sunny days, the temperature needs to be at least under 15 degrees to prevent melting.

“You end up losing ice with the sun,” he said. “It’s always tough with the temperatures. … The sun cooks the concrete [underneath] and melts the ice. It’s a battle.”

When the temps are below freezing, the rink can be used at night. The light switch is at the front door to the rink, and it can be turned on again once the hour expires.

“Generally speaking, the best time to get good hockey time is at night,” Hanley said. “Because it could be like 20, 25 degrees during the day, it melts off, but as soon as that sun goes down, it freezes over.”

Skaters have to provide their own skates, but there is no charge to use the ice rink. Ice hockey and general skating are both allowed, and the village asks that everyone be respectful of all those who are using the rink.

“We have a Zamboni,” Hanley said. “We put a little bit of effort into it. We flood it, we maintain it. We seal it. Every fall we go around with beetle [rubber adhesive] tape on all the joints and all the saw cuts just to try to get the whole water to stay.”

