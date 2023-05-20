Do I need to wax my new car?

<strong>Q:</strong> I just bought a new car and plan to keep it for a long time. How often should I be applying wax to my car? Someone told me with the new paint finishes, wax applications are a thing of the past. True? <strong>— M.J., Western Springs, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Modern finishes are magical and look good for a long time. But wax still has benefits. It seals the clear coat protecting the paint. Bird droppings and honeydew (actually insect poop) may eventually damage the clear coat. Wax makes it easier to remove those contaminants. Modern waxes are almost magical, too. They are easy to apply and last a long time. I wax my vehicles every spring and fall, but I live in rural Virginia and keep the nice car in the garage. But if you park on the street or live where winters are harsh or industrial fallout is likely, quarterly might be better.

<strong>Q:</strong> This is just a thank you. Before my husband (a real car nut) died, I hadn’t, in over 40 years, had to worry about car maintenance. The first time I bought a car on my own, I was 77; needless to say, I was rather proud of that. I continue to learn about cars and maintenance from your columns and greatly appreciate them. <strong>— C.H., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Thank you reading the column and for the kind words. I have a hunch you may already know the answer to the reader’s question below.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2004 BMW Z4 with 2.5-liter engine with a mileage of 23,500. I barely use it. I am planning to have the oil and filter changed as soon as possible. The brake fluid was flushed in 2021. My questions are, does the car need a transmission flush, coolant flush and steering fluid flush? <strong>— M.R., North Las Vegas, Nev.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I get this question more often than any other. Maybe it is from first-time readers or people who missed the column because they were collecting shells on a remote beach or had no internet service. So with apologies to my regular readers, here we go again: Turn to your owner’s manual. Then turn to the section on maintenance. There you will discover answers. Some flushes, such as coolant, are required. As for others, some wags call them wallet flushes.

<strong>Q:</strong> About six months ago, the navigation system in my 2016 Acura MDX left me in central Indiana. I took it to my dealer and they said my navigation system has failed and it will cost $1,900 to replace. Geez. My car just hit 100,000 miles. Any suggestions? <strong>— M.S., Downers Grove, Ill.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Do you have a smart phone? In many cars, including yours, you can link the phone to the infotainment system via Bluetooth. Try Waze or Google Maps for navigation. If you prefer something more permanent, check out nav devices like Garmin.

<strong>Q:</strong> We have friends who live in Montana. Last time we were there, I noticed that the wife shifted gears while driving downhill in the mountains. I say it doesn’t make a difference and to just use the brakes. I need an outside opinion. <strong>— R.B., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I downshift for long descents. There is less wear to the brakes and avoids overheating them. Some cars use this technique while cruise control is activated. During engine braking fuel economy also goes up.