BBB: Warm weather puts a spring in the step of lawn and garden scams

CHICAGO — With recent storms dumping heavy rain the past couple of weeks just in time for warmer temperatures, lawns are quickly greening up and coming to life. While there are many great high-quality lawn and garden experts to hire, unfortunately, there are many scam operators as well. The Better Business Bureau is altering consumers of the annual uptick in lawn-care scams, which can be challenging to spot.

You may envision a lush green lawn and all the herbs, flowers, and vegetables you’ll harvest at the end of the season. But you’ll need to put in hard work – and some homework – to make your dream garden a reality.

Complaints coming into the BBB Scamtracker reveal victims who pay for a season of services up front, only never to see the scammer again. Often people sign a contract without reading the fine print, and prices can be significantly increased for additional services the homeowner did not want or need.

A beautiful lawn can be appealing and environmentally friendly, but it can take a lot of work and be a tricky project. Caring for a yard under the best circumstances can still be challenging; extended periods of extreme weather, dull lawnmower blades, bugs, pests, and heavy foot traffic can lead to a lawn needing extra care.

Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, says, “Each year, especially in spring, we receive many complaints for these types of services. Before selecting a business, evaluate your needs and do your research at BBB.org before hiring. You also want to be especially careful when using a business you are unfamiliar with that uses high-pressure tactics.”

Bernas notes, “Not all lawn care scams are the same. Sometimes, the business will offer a free inspection and then set up a recurring lawn care schedule and charges, regardless of the homeowner's wishes. Other times it’s about shoddy work and charging a pretty penny for it, not delivering services as promised, or tacking on extra charges without warning.

“Be certain of the services you need,” says Bernas. “Some businesses specialize in one area, while others offer various services.”

LANDSCAPING: Landscaping businesses design landscapes for designated areas, select the appropriate plants, and provide and install the plants.

LAWN MAINTENANCE: Services include mowing, edging, weeding of flower beds, treating for insect disease, weed control, trimming of shrubs, irrigation systems checks, and fertilizing.

SPRINKLER SYSTEMS/IRRIGATION: Services provided by sprinkler system businesses include design installation, general maintenance, and repair. Check with your state or county to see if special licenses are required to do this work.

To make a success of your garden and stay on budget, BBB recommends the following tips:

Research garden centers and landscaping companies. Before you head out to buy the supplies you need for your garden, find a reputable business to purchase from. Remember that national chains often have low prices and good return policies, but they may not stock a wide variety of plants or accommodate specialty plant orders. If you plan to hire extra help to get your garden thriving, you can also look up landscaping, lawn maintenance, and irrigation specialists.

• Search. BBB.org for ratings and reviews to find businesses you can trust.

• Plan ahead. If you are starting a garden from scratch, think carefully about what kind of plants you want to cultivate and where they will thrive best in your yard.

• Ask for advice. Plant nurseries usually have knowledgeable staff to help you with your gardening questions.

• Know what you are buying. It’s a good idea to ask garden center staff if plants were grown locally or in a greenhouse somewhere else. They may do well in the garden center’s-controlled environment, but will they flourish in your garden zone and climate? Will they survive if planted outdoors?

• Understand plant return policies. Return policies vary from store to store, so get to know store policies before making any significant purchases. Some nurseries will give you a free replacement for a diseased plant; others may have stricter “no refund/exchange” policies.

• Weigh the pros and cons of buying clearance plants. Inspect clearance plants may be root-bound, drought-stressed, or hiding weeds or pests. Make sure the plant is in good health before you buy it.