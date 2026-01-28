Opportunity House Launches Capital Campaign for Unique S.T.E.A.M. Workforce Training

Opportunity House has launched a transformational $2 million Capital Campaign to reimagine its historic workshop facility and expand community-integrated employment opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Driven by the passage of Illinois’ Dignity in Pay Act, which ends subminimum wages and accelerates the transition away from sheltered workshops, this campaign marks a pivotal moment for Opportunity House. The organization is responding by investing in innovative training environments that prepare individuals for competitive, meaningful employment in the community.

At the heart of this transformation is a first-of-its-kind S.T.E.A.M. Workforce Development & Training Center for adults with disabilities in Illinois, anchored by Project Lead the Way (PLTW) curriculum. Through hands-on, applied learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, participants will build transferable, job-ready skills aligned with high-growth career pathways.

The redesigned center will feature a S.T.E.A.M. Career Exploration Lab, vocational skill-building suites, employment readiness training, life-skills instruction, and dedicated employer partnership spaces. By integrating PLTW’s nationally recognized curriculum, Opportunity House will deliver structured, industry-relevant learning that emphasizes problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world application.

This innovative model prioritizes small-group instruction and individualized learning pathways that strengthen confidence, independence, and long-term job success. By addressing systemic barriers to employment, Opportunity House is advancing inclusive innovation while strengthening DeKalb County’s workforce with skilled, motivated employees.

Additionally, Opportunity House will add an educational auditorium, a new wooden gym floor, and spectator bleachers so families and supporters can cheer on our outstanding Special Olympics team.

Community members, donors, and partners are invited to support this pivotal transition and help shape the future of inclusive employment in DeKalb County.

For more information, please contact:

Opportunity House

Tom Matya, CEO/President

(815) 895-5108 ext.158

tmatya@ohinc.org

ohinc.org