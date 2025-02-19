Experience Cleaner Air with the Respicaire Oxy 4 Indoor Air Purifier

During the winter months, indoor air quality is more critical than ever, as most people spend the majority of their time indoors. Since winter is cold and flu season, viruses and bacteria tend to get caught inside homes, floating around in the air and landing on surfaces. While your home’s furnace filter is able to help reduce pet dander and large dustballs, it is not able to combat smaller micron contaminants like mold spores, germs, and viruses.

The Respicaire Oxy 4 Whole Home Indoor Air Purifieris designed to combat airborne contaminants by utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure cleaner, fresher air for you and your loved ones. When tested on the Covid virus, it inactivated 99% of it in seconds.

What sets the Respicaire Oxy 4 apart is its unique fourth stage: the Photo-Catalytic Oxidation (PCO) technology. This innovative process uses UV light to activate a catalyst, which effectively breaks down volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, and viruses, ensuring comprehensive purification.

With whisper-quiet operation and energy-efficient design, the Respicaire Oxy 4 seamlessly integrates into your existing HVAC system.

DeKalb Mechanical carries the trusted Respicaire Oxy 4 system to help transform your indoor air quality. Call 815-756-6528 today for a quote, and experience the difference in air purity and freshness that you deserve. Breathe easier, live healthier, with the RespicaireOxy 4 Air Purifier.

