Kishwaukee College offers repair technician summer training program

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer a new appliance repair technician short-term training program during the summer 2023 semester.

The program will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from June 5 through Aug. 30, according to a news release.

The program will allow students to gain appliance repair technical knowledge and skills. Students can receive hands-on field experience through labs at Knodle’s Appliance Service Company Inc. and lectures at Kishwaukee College. Appliance repair technicians provide customer service by assisting clients with household appliance installation, troubleshooting, and repairs. Registration for the program is open. To register, visit kish.edu/appliancerepair.

Kishwaukee College’s short-term programs are designed to meet the local workforce demand and allow students to gain expertise to start a career path. Students can also build on their credentials with additional courses and training.

For information, visit kish.edu/appliancerepair.