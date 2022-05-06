105-year-old DeKalb WWII veteran receives recognition for her military service

DeKALB – World War II veteran Annetta Lusiak has had life experiences many people will never have – a hot air balloon ride at 80, World War II military service, and this week, she turned 105.

A few days before her Monday milestone birthday, Lusiak was recognized for her military service and was given a special wooden plaque and pin during a ceremony.

Lusiak’s granddaughter Jennifer Westlund of Colorado calls her grandmother “Grammie” and described her as a quintessential presence to her family.

“My sister Sarah and I have incredibly fond and cherished memories of her and our Grandpa for as long as we can remember,” Westlund said. “Grammie has inspired us with her spunk, sass, fierce independence and zest for silliness and fun, and we’re proud to have inherited those traits.”

Lusiak’s military recognition ceremony took place at Aperion Care DeKalb, formerly Pine Acres of DeKalb, where she has been living since spring 2019. Born May 2, 1917, in rural Cumberland, Maryland, she’s the last surviving sibling among seven: four brothers and three sisters.

Meghan Wilinski, senior community liaison of ProMedica Hospice, helped organize the military recognition and birthday event. Wilinski said that the ceremony was touching and brought tears to her eyes.

“She has seen and done so many things in her lifetime, and it is important for us to recognize her life, as well as her military service during World War II,” Wilinski said. “Everyone wishes her a very happy 105th birthday, and we thank her for her military service.”

As a young woman, Lusiak worked as a textile machine operator in a factory for many years, her family said.

In January 1944, she married Eugene Lusiak and they spent the next 60 years together before his death in 2004. She met Gene in the U.S. Army during World War II, when they both served.

Lusiak served in the Women’s Army Corps from Aug. 5, 1943 until her honorable discharge on Nov. 27, 1945 in Fort Dix, New Jersey, where she ended her Army career as a corporal. Her military service was spent as a light duty truck driver where she drove ambulances and mail trucks after attending the Army’s motor transport school. While serving her country, she also received decorations and citations, including the World War II Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the WAAC Service Ribbon and the American Service Medal.

After her service, Lusiak and Gene had two children together, a daughter, Kathleen, who died in June 2020, and a son, Martin. The couple also had six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her family describes Lusiak’s life as one of adventure, which has included traveling by car, plane and train throughout most of the U.S., as well as a trip to Ireland years ago with her daughter. On her 80th birthday, Lusiak took a hot air balloon ride.

In her spare time, her family said, she enjoyed dressing and sewing handmade Native American dolls and other sewing projects, riding her bicycle, birdwatching, gardening and harvesting seeds, garage sales and fishing. She’s also known for spoiling her grandkids, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks, visiting with family and friends and cooking homemade meals.

She always has had a love of animals and has had numerous pets, including dogs, birds and even squirrels. Before the military recognition ceremony April 26, Lusiak befriended a therapy dog that sat on her lap and gave her kisses.

It’s her 105-year-old spirit that Lusiak’s family said continues to inspire.

“Grammie always used to say, ‘What are we doing for excitement?’ ” Westlund said. “And those have been great words to live by.”