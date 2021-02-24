Search for next DeKalb police chief down to two final candidates, says city manager

DeKALB – The search for DeKalb’s next top cop is now down to two candidates, according to city officials.

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas said Monday the search committee and city officials have been making steady progress in the search and in-person interviews have been set up for later next week, the week of March 1.

“I hope that, coming out of that, we’re in a position … to discuss the interviews, but then to be able to make a recommendation to the City Council,” Nicklas said.

Former Police Chief Gene Lowery retired in May 2019, and Deputy Chief John Petragallo stepped in as interim after that. However, Petragallo left the department in June 2020, retiring to pursue a career change.

DeKalb Acting Police Chief Bob Redel, who headed up the department’s detective bureau, was selected in June 2020 to fill the interim role. Redel previously confirmed he applied for the permanent position.

Nicklas declined to disclose who the two remaining candidates are for the position. He also declined to confirm whether Redel is one of the two remaining candidates.

The update comes after city officials announced the creation of the search committee, which comprises of several local community leaders, back in December.

After going through search committee job interviews, each candidate is set to field questions from DeKalb police department staff in a larger venue to accommodate social distancing protocols, Nicklas said. He also said he as city manager will interview both candidates separately as well.

Nicklas said the goal is to have that recommendation before the council no later than the second meeting in March.

“I think [the committee] is being very judicious and very methodical,” Nicklas said. “I think either candidate would do very well.”