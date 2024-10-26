October 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSportsElection 2024Crime & CourtsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Ball State’s 52-yard FG in closing seconds sinks NIU in wild ending, and other takeaways

By Eddie Carifio
NIU quarterback Josh Holst scrambles before finding an open receiver in the Huskies game at Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

NIU quarterback Josh Holst scrambles before finding an open receiver in the Huskies game at Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Eddie Carifio)

MUNCIE, Indiana – Ball State kicker Jackson Courville hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired for a 25-23 win over NIU on Saturday.

The Huskies had just taken the lead for the first time in the second half on a 47-yard field goal by Kanon Woodill. But there were still 15 seconds left, and the NIU defense allowed a 34-yard pass play down to the NIU 40.

The Huskies trailed most of the game and all of the second half but got a late blocked field to still only trail by two, 22-20. Woodill made a 47-yard field goal with 18 seconds left but Ball State pulled off the win.

Crazy fourth quarter

Down 22-14 in the fourth, NIU had a chance to tie the game. Taking over with 8:51 left, the Huskies seemed to go three-and-out, but a taunting call on Ball State gave the Huskies 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. Three plays later, a pass interference call moved the ball to the Ball State 20.

Antario Brown got into the end zone on a 6-yard run, his second score of the game. But the 2-point conversion pass from Ethan Hampton to Cam Thompson, who had his first 100-yard receiving game as a Huskie, failed. NIU trailed 22-20 with 5:02 left.

The NIU defense forced a stop, but the Huskie offense barely started its drive when Riley Tolsma tipped a Hampton pass at the line and it fell right into the hands of Joey Stemler for the interception with 2:21 left.

Santana Banner blocked a late Ball State field goal attempt, giving Hampton and the Huskies one last chance to get into field goal range. Hampton had a key third-and-5 pass to Dane Pardridge to keep the drive alive.

Ball State had a chance to win on a 52-yard field goal.

NIU defense comes up big late

Ball State, leading 19-14 with 11:52 left in the third, started a methodical drive from its own 3-yard line. The Cardinals converted their first three third-down attempts and moved the ball down to the NIU 28, facing a third-and-6.

But Skyler Gill-Howard sacked Kadin Semonza and the Cardinals were forced to pooch punt, although they did pin the Huskies at their own 2-yard line and helped flip the field position battle.

Ball State ran 16 plays on the drive, netted 60 yards and ate up 10:05 in a game in which it was already winning the time of possession battle. It was a big reason the third quarter was scoreless, the first scoreless quarter for Ball State and just the second for NIU after the third quarter in a 17-7 win against Bowling Green.

Hampton comes in, sparks scoring drive

The Huskies fell behind 19-7 after a pair of turnovers by quarterback Josh Holst. With 1:51 left, Hampton returned after missing last week with an injury and not starting this week, although coach Thomas Hammock said earlier this week he was medically cleared.

Hampton led a lightning-quick scoring drive that culminated in a 54-yard pass to Thompson, who sped past the defender on a post and scored with ease.

Hampton also had a chance to lead the Huskies on another scoring drive, taking over in the final 30 seconds at the NIU 47 after a 25-yard punt return by Pardridge. He found Trayvon Rudolph for a 13-yard gain, but two plays later Rudolph dropped what looked like would have been a touchdown pass and the drive stalled out.

Big plays briefly spark NIU on scoring drive

Down 7-0, NIU mounted a seven-play, 90-yard scoring drive featuring two really big plays.

On third-and-3 from the NIU 17, Holst tossed a deep pass to Thompson. George Udo made a play and almost had an interception, but Thompson ripped it from him and came down with the catch for a 27-yard gain.

Holst added runs of 17 and 9 yards, then Brown ripped off a 34-yard scoring run. He used a picture-perfect spin move to elude the final tackler and tie things up at 7-7 in the final minute of the first quarter.

NIU defense falters early

Ball State started the first drive of the game in good shape thanks to a 37-yard kickoff return. Then Vaughn Pemberton and Braedon Sloan took care of the rest, breaking off chunk plays into NIU territory against the Huskies’ 13th-ranked rushing defense. They were 2 for 2 on the third down against the Huskies’ top-ranked third-down defense.

Tanner Koziol capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass in light coverage despite being one of the top tight ends in the league, staking the Cardinals to a 7-0 lead in less than five minutes.

Things didn’t get much better from there. Although the Huskies forced a punt on the Cardinals’ second possession and followed it up with a touchdown, Ball State’s third drive got into the redone mostly through the ground. That included a 34-yard reverse by Cam Pickett and a 7-yard TD run by TJ Horton that was negated by a holding penalty.

After the hold, Ball State had to settle for a field goal and a 10-7 lead with 12:44 left.

Have a Question about this article?