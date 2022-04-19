Gov. Pritzker lifts mask mandate for public transit, airports

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday he was lifting his executive order requiring masks on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports.

The revised executive order brings Illinois in line with a federal ruling from a Florida judge on Monday that voided the mask mandate on public transit and at airports at the federal level.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Pritzker said in a news release. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate is rising back up to February levels according to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Hospitalizations have remained low since coming down off the omicron variant surge in winter, but are also rising again.

“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a news release. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”