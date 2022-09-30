Theatre groups in the Illinois Valley receive Illinois Theatre Association Awards

The Illinois Theatre Association celebrated their annual awards gala Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Doubletree Suites in Oakbrook.

Each year the Illinois Theatre Association recognizes both individuals and organizations for their contributions of promoting quality theatre throughout the state. Recipients are nominated by the Illinois theatre community and approved by the division representatives and the ITA board of directors.

The award of honor to an ITA member was presented to Festival 56 of Princeton. This is the highest honor of the ITA and recognizes theatre excellence.

Board president Ron McCutchan accepted the award presented by Tracy Nunally, ITA professional division representative.

Kim Freeman of Streator Township High School was also honored with the award of excellence in the secondary education division, presented by ITA secondary division representative Deena Cassady.

Vermillion Players of Pontiac received the award of excellence in community theatre presented by ITA board secretary Kathy Missel of Streator. Board president Brook Sauter accepted the award of behalf of the Vermillion Players board of directors.

David Kuester of the Illinois Valley Community College theatre program accepted the award of excellence in the college and university division, presented by ITA college and university division representative Steven House.

Matt Johnson of the Morris Theatre Guild was also installed as incoming second vice-president of the ITA.