Summer to bring plenty of festivals and fun to Kendall County area

Are you ready for some fun? The arrival of June means we are right on the cusp of the summer festival season in the Kendall County area.
From parades to fireworks to food and live outdoor music, there will be plenty of low- or no-cost entertainment available for all ages in local communities over the next three months. Here’s a rundown of what’s in store:
PrairieFest
Dates: June 16 to 19
Place: Events held throughout Oswego, with main festival grounds at PrairieFest Park at 91 Plank Road, just south of Oswego High School.
Cost: Free general admission.
Highlights of Kendall County’s largest festival include a carnival, parade through downtown Oswego on Father’s Day, June 19, 5K race, and plenty of live music, including Material Issue, The Smithereens, and Marshall Crenshaw on Friday, June 17; Carolina Pine with Woody James, Ethan Bell Band and Phil Vassar on Saturday, June 18; and American English on Sunday, June 19.
Organizer: Oswegoland Park District
For more information, visit PrairieFest.com.
Summer Solstice Indie Music Festival
Dates: June 24 and 25
Place: Bicentennial Riverfront Park, downtown Yorkville
Cost: Free admission to the festival. Wristbands are required for patrons 21 and older to buy alcohol at $5 each.
A music and craft beer festival featuring independent, up-and-coming musical artists, the event also includes a 4-mile run.
Sponsored by Rogue Barrister Productions, The Law Office Pub and Music Hall, city of Yorkville and Bud Light.
For more information, visit solsticemusicfest.com.
Freedom Days
Place: Sandwich
Dates: July 2 and 3
Cost: Parade and fireworks show free. (There is a charge for the 5K race.)
Freedom Days will feature a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, and fireworks at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The Freedom Run, including a 1-mile fun run and walk and a 5K race, will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at James Knights Park, 1001 Latham St.
Organizer: Sandwich Park District
For more information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.
Montgomery Fest
Place: Montgomery Park
Dates: Aug. 19 to 21
Cost: Free admission
The 37th annual community festival, to be set along the banks of the Fox River in Montgomery Park in the village’s downtown, will feature live entertainment, carnival, food vendors, beer tent, petting zoo, parade, car show, carp fishing derby and a fireworks show across the river.
Organizer: Village of Montgomery
For more information, visit ci.montgomery.il.us/186/Montgomery-Fest.
Smallville Superfest
Place: Plano
Date: Aug. 20
Held in downtown Plano, the family friendly fest celebrates Superman and commemorates the summer of 2011 when Superman’s enemies came to town and destroyed it during the filming of the blockbuster movie “Man of Steel.”
Organizer: City of Plano
For more information, visit facebook.com/smallvillesuperfest/?ref=page_internalSmallville.
Hometown Days
Place: Yorkville
Dates: Sept. 1 to 4, Labor Day weekend
Cost: Free admission
Located in Beecher Park off Game Farm Road, the popular festival includes a carnival, live music, baby contest, Ultimate Air Dogs Show and much more.
Organizer: City of Yorkville
For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.
Sandwich Fair
Dates: Sept. 7 to 11
Place: Sandwich Fairgrounds
Cost: Adult $10; ages 6 to 12, $7; ages 5 and younger, free
This year’s fair will feature food, a carnival and animals and homemade items on exhibit. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there will be harness racing and an equipment vendor showcase; on Thursday, Sept. 8, truck pulls; on Friday, Sept. 9, a concert with country music artist Trace Adkins; on Saturday, Sept. 10, tractor pulls; and on Sunday, Sept. 11, an antique car show and demolition derby.
For more information, visit www.sandwichfair.com.