Patio perfection: 9 outdoor dining destinations in Kane County

You don’t need to go far to discover an abundance of patio dining in Kane County. Check out these 9 destinations, some of which even welcome the pets in your family!

40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, Campton Hills

630-549-6537

Discover Chime & Stave, a “hidden gem” of sorts, in Campton Hills near the Fox River Trail. Featuring artisan inspired meals made from the freshest ingredients with Mediterranean influences. We offer a first-class wine list, handcrafted cocktails and a large selection of whiskey and bourbon. Enjoy our Happy Hour Wednesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. in the bar area and on the patio.

Looking for the perfect spot to host a private event? Celebrate life’s milestone moments with us! Bridal and baby showers, birthdays, retirements, anniversary parties and more! We are here to help you plan every detail. For inquiries, contact carol@chimeandstave.com.

825 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

331-235-5200

Wahlburger’s in St. Charles offers guests a fully immersive and one-of-a-kind experience. Our casual, family-friendly restaurant and bar features an abundance of outdoor seating for alfresco dining where you can relax in the sun or chill out around our firepit. Guests can also step into our Happy Place for Instagram photo ops and view Donnie Wahlberg’s Hollywood memorabilia, plus the newly added NKOTB Wahlk of Fame. Enjoy items from our creatively crafted menu including our fried pickles, tater tot flights, all beef burgers, and seasonal dishes. Then complete the experience with a Wahlbrewski draft, fun Wahlcotions, or a Boozy Shake.

1850 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles

630-444-0673

Salsa Verde redefines the concept of modern, fast-casual Mexican food by offering dishes prepared from authentic recipes in a friendly and vibrant environment. Tamales, tortas ahogadas and traditional street tacos are among the specialties diners love to order. No reservations needed. Dine in and try Salsa Verde’s one-of-a-kind salsa bar, which features different salsas and garnishes prepared fresh daily. In a rush? The restaurant also has a drive-thru for those on the go. Salsa Verde also offers catering, where clients do the planning and Salsa Verde takes care of the cooking. For updates and promotions on popular catering packages, visit the website.

113 W. North St., Elburn

630-320-2255

Obscurity Brewing is a traditional barbeque restaurant with a 1000 pound capacity wood smoker, the second largest in Illinois. It’s located in the heart of the agriculture district of Elburn, preserving the old Farm Services Offices and Warehouse space. The love of craft beer, the passion for mead, the live music, the childhood memories of eating your favorite BBQ, and the desire to give back to the community. All these things drive the creation of our atmosphere and experience in the restaurant, brewery, and outdoor beer garden patio.

480 Randall Road, South Elgin | 847-931-0400

125 Washington St., West Dundee | 847-428-4483

Village Squire Restaurants have been part of the Fox Valley since 1974, family owned and operated. The Squire is an English pub-style casual dining restaurant featuring live music Wednesdays through Sundays and a cozy atmosphere with a great outdoor patio featuring two fireplaces for enjoyment in the warm weather months.

Some of their specialties include BBQ babyback ribs that fall off the bone, charbroiled steaks, juicy prime rib and a wide variety of gourmet burgers, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, pasta and fresh fish. Famous for their house drinks, Mai Tais and Rum Barrels are made in-house and are an all-time favorite. For a casual drink or dinner, Village Squire is a great place to be!

306 W. State St., Geneva

630-208-7070

Out back and tucked in a nook with the neighboring building, protected by a high fence and covered with a shade sail, Stockholm’s patio is a little intimate dining gem.

Voted the Western Suburbs’ best neighborhood tavern by the readers of both the Kane County Chronicle and West Suburban Living Magazine, Stockholm’s is known for its expansive menu of freshly prepared meals using only the highest quality ingredients. You can also enjoy its handcrafted beers, brewed in an Old World tradition, naturally conditioned and unfiltered, from the Tri-Cities’ oldest brewery.

181 S. First St., St. Charles

630-425-0990

Moto imōto is a unique blend of “East meets West” Pan-Asian culinary experiences that will delight all. Our Asian street-food inspired menu offers shareable plates, signature sushi rolls, and chef-designed farm fresh dishes that allow us to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience. Our open-air wraparound patio offers a comfortable dining experience while also being right within the heart of St. Charles. With our happy hour every week day from 3-6 in our custom designed lounge area and features like our $16 bento box lunch special and our signature fried rice dishes, our fresh and new dining experience is sure to be a highlight of your day.

207 S. Third St., Geneva

630-402-6444

Livia Italian Eatery features a broad Northern Italian inspired menu, featuring dishes that range from pastas and fresh greens, to crowd favorites like our New Zealand lamb chops. Along with other speciality entrées, each dish stays true to our farm-to-fresh motto. Our open-air patio features a sunken-in design in the heart of Geneva that allows for a more private outdoor dining experience, along with a ramp for easy access. With happy hour from 3-6 every week day and half-priced bottle of Wine Wednesdays, a summer outing at Livia is the perfect place to unwind.

13 N. Third St., Geneva | 630-405-5544

31 S. First St., St. Charles | 630-415-0770

Gia Mia provides chef-driven, farm-to-fork concepts such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh pastas and so much more. Along with our mixology bar, we also feature craft beers and exclusive wines carefully picked to complement any meal. At our open-air patio we feature a lovely pergola at our Geneva location and an inviting piazza at our St. Charles location. With offers such as our $13 lunch special, half-price pizza Mondays, and our Wine-Down Wednesdays, it’s the perfect time for your family to enjoy the summer weather with our family.