Sandwich dojo’s Tom Heriaud No Student Left Behind fundraising dinner nears

DOJO Dynamics is fundraising for its Tom Heriaud No Student Left Behind scholarship program with a 5B’s drive-thru pork chop and chicken dinner. The benefit will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at DOJO Dynamics, 131 Wells St. in Sandwich.

Tickets cost $15 each, and include two pork chops, a half chicken or a combination of one chop and a quarter chicken along with applesauce, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and butter. Kids’ hot dog meals are available for $6. Tickets can be ordered online at forms.gle/ckkfqwSmUpuzUYbh9. Payment via cash or check is due at pickup.

The Tom Heriaud No Student Left Behind scholarship program was created to be able to continue to teach those who come across financial struggles or who come to the dojo via the schools, churches, law enforcement and other organizations and cannot afford uniforms and gear. With the community’s generosity, DOJO Dynamics hopes to continue to teach, guide and mentor youth for many years to come.

Anyone unable to attend the fundraiser who would like to make a donation can visit dojodynamics.com or send a check to DOJO Dynamics, 131 S. Wells St., Sandwich, IL 60548.