July 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Readers ChoiceLocal EventsDealsNewsletter

Classic car shows return to downtown Geneva each Thursday night

By Shaw Local News Network

Seth Weingartz of St. Charles and his son, Asher, 2, browse classic cars on display during the Geneva Classic Car show at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva during a previous season. The car show runs Thursdays through August. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva’s Classic Car Shows return to downtown Geneva on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. to rev up summer fun.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the event runs July 7 until Aug. 25. The car show will be host to dozens of classic, muscle and rare cars, motorcycles and trucks, as well as live entertainment, food and more, a news release stated.

The shows are set in the downtown Geneva courthouse parking lot on the corner of James and Fourth streets.

Food will be available for purchase, and entertainment will be featured most evenings.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.