Classic car shows return to downtown Geneva each Thursday night

Geneva’s Classic Car Shows return to downtown Geneva on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. to rev up summer fun.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the event runs July 7 until Aug. 25. The car show will be host to dozens of classic, muscle and rare cars, motorcycles and trucks, as well as live entertainment, food and more, a news release stated.

The shows are set in the downtown Geneva courthouse parking lot on the corner of James and Fourth streets.

Food will be available for purchase, and entertainment will be featured most evenings.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.