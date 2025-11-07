Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: 5 storylines to watch in Week 10 matchup

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball during the second half a game last month against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears are heading back home Sunday to start the second half of their season. Chicago will play its fourth home game of the year at Soldier Field when it hosts the New York Giants.

The Bears return home with plenty of momentum. Chicago has won five of its last six games after an 0-2 start to the season. Three of those wins came in dramatic, last-minute fashion, including Sunday’s thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now the Bears (5-3) will try to keep up that momentum against a struggling Giants (2-7) team. New York has lost three straight games after losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers and standout running back Cam Skattebo to injuries. Chicago will need to take care of business against a worse team as they wrap up the season with the third-hardest strength of schedule.

Sunday afternoon’s game kicks off at noon on FOX. Here are the top five storylines to watch.

Keep it running

The Bears’ running attack had a historic performance going against the Bengals’ league-worst run defense Sunday. Now it’ll have another chance to do it against another lower-tier run defense.

Despite the Giants’ talented defensive line, the unit hasn’t stopped the run well. New York has allowed the second-highest rushing yards per game (150) and the second-most total rushing yards (1,350). The Giants have also given up at least 150 rushing yards in four of their nine games and at least 200 yards twice.

Chicago has meanwhile turned it up running ball recently after a slow start. The running attack has rushed for at least 145 yards in three of its last four games, including two over 200-yard games. The Bears went into Week 10 with the second-highest rushing yard average per game (144.4).

It’ll be interesting to watch what the Bears’ carries look like Sunday. Lead running back D’Andre Swift is questionable to return after missing the Bengals game with a groin injury and personal matter. The Bears might want to limit Swift’s carries to protect him for the season or use him along with rookie Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 176 yards Sunday. Either way, they’re excited to have a healthy group.

“It’s always good to have a healthy stable,” Bears running back coach Eric Bieniemy said. “But when it’s all said and done with, I just want those guys to step out on the field and play to their level of expectations, and those guys will do a great job, because I got a group of men who works hard.”

Limiting Jaxson Dart

Chicago’s passing attack will try to get right after allowing 449 passing yards to Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco. They’ll need to stop rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in order to do it.

Dart took over as the Giants’ starter two games into the season after a lackluster start to the year from Russell Wilson. He provided a spark at first, leading to wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Giants have lost three straight games heading into Sunday.

Through six games, Dart has proven that he can throw it. Dart has thrown for 1,175 yards, 10 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 62.3% completion rate. But Dart can run it too. He’s rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

Chicago has struggled with mobile quarterbacks at times this season. They’ll need to find ways to limit Dart from taking over Sunday.

“I think that’s a huge issue defensively in terms of how you defend the offense because you can be in really good pass coverage and yet if your rush lanes get out of whack and all of a sudden he’s running for first downs, the job of the offense is to stay on the field, maintain drives and score points,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “His feet give them the ability to do that a lot. That’s a big part of what we’re going to have to face.”

49ers Giants Football New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP)

Stopping the Giants’ star pass rushers

Although the Giants have struggled to limit offenses this season, there’s still plenty of star power on their defensive line.

Linebacker Brian Burns has been a menace for the Giants since the team traded for him from the Carolina Panthers last year. Burns leads the league with 11 sacks to go along with 14 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

But the Bears won’t just need to worry about Burns. Linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter have created consistent pressure on quarterbacks this season, while nose tackle Dexter Lawrence is tough to stop at 6-foot-4, 340 pounds.

“I think Burns plays at a high-effort level,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “He’s just a really talented pass rusher. He’s slippery, and you know when you talk about Lawrence, obviously, he is a really big human in there inside. He eats up a lot of blocks and tries to free things for their linebackers to go make plays. Both of them are good players, both provide unique challenges.”

Chicago’s offensive line has done a good job protecting quarterback Caleb Williams this season. Williams has been sacked 14 times in eight games this season, a vast improvement after teams sacked Williams a team record 68 times last year.

Getting right on special teams

Chicago’s special teams had its worst outing of the season against the Bengals. A major issue was the Bears’ kickoff return.

The Bengals had a big start when Charlie Jones returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The Bears said they had poor lane integrity and didn’t place the kick properly. The Bears shored things up but still allowed the Bengals to return eight kickoffs for 297 yards.

It was a down showing after Chicago had limited some of the top returners this season. The Washington Commanders’ Luke McCaffrey averaged 31.8 yards per return against the Bears, while the Dallas Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin averaged 24.5 yards.

They’ll face another tough test against the Giants, who have a number of different returners who’ve made an impact this season. None has been bigger than Gunner Olszewski, who leads the team with 476 return yards and averages 28 per return.

“He’s outstanding,” special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “I mean, the Giants have a really good unit, so it’ll be a good challenge for us this week.”

Another weather game

It likely won’t be a happy homecoming back to Soldier Field weather-wise on Sunday.

The forecast predicts it will be a cold, windy, and potentially wet game in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to stay in the mid-30s Fahrenheit, and wind gusts should reach 20 to 30 miles per hour. There’s also a chance there could be lake-effect snow, especially later in the game.

That should force some adjustments for Sunday. Both teams might need to run the ball more, which would be fine for the Bears.

It will make special teams interesting, too. Kicker Cairo Santos will have an advantage with his familiarity kicking at Soldier Field, while the Giants have been without kicker Graham Gano with a neck injury all week, and Younghoe Koo should kick.

“Weather will certainly be a consideration as we go onto this one — a little bit cooler," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “It’ll feel like football.”