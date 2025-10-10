Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Starters Darnell Wright, Jaquan Brisker return to practice

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears returned three players back to the practice field Friday as they received more good injury news.

Starting right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow), safety Jaquan Brisker (quad), and rookie running back Kyle Monangai (thigh) all returned to practice after it was estimated that they would’ve been out in Thursday’s report. Wright returned in limited fashion while Brisker and Monangai were full participants.

Wright had been out since he suffered his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Theo Benedet stepped in for Wright against the Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 before Bears head coach Ben Johnson moved Benedet to left tackle and put in rookie Ozzy Trapilo at right tackle.

Both Wright and Trapilo split work at right tackle on Friday during a practice session open to the media.

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) didn’t practice once again, while rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) were both limited for a second straight day.

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), and running back Travis Homer (calf) were all full participants once again. Starting right guard Jonah Jackson (rib) improved to a full participant after being limitedon Thursday.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesColston LovelandDarnell Wright
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.