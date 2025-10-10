Chicago Bears injury report: Starters Darnell Wright, Jaquan Brisker return to practice

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Chicago Bears returned three players back to the practice field Friday as they received more good injury news.

Starting right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow), safety Jaquan Brisker (quad), and rookie running back Kyle Monangai (thigh) all returned to practice after it was estimated that they would’ve been out in Thursday’s report. Wright returned in limited fashion while Brisker and Monangai were full participants.

Wright had been out since he suffered his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Theo Benedet stepped in for Wright against the Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 before Bears head coach Ben Johnson moved Benedet to left tackle and put in rookie Ozzy Trapilo at right tackle.

Both Wright and Trapilo split work at right tackle on Friday during a practice session open to the media.

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) didn’t practice once again, while rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) were both limited for a second straight day.

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), and running back Travis Homer (calf) were all full participants once again. Starting right guard Jonah Jackson (rib) improved to a full participant after being limitedon Thursday.