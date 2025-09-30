Analyzing how Bears’ Caleb Williams led a game-winning drive against the Raiders

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears found a way to win a game against the Las Vegas Raiders that seemed unlikely for most of Sunday. It wasn’t perfect, but they did it thanks to their starting quarterback and a special teams play in the final minute.

Quarterback Caleb Williams led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter for a touchdown in the final minutes of the game. Cornerback Josh Blackwell broke through and blocked a field goal in the final minute to secure the win.

Here’s a look at how the Bears pulled out Sunday’s win.

Efficiently moving the ball down the field

Before Williams and the Bears offense started their drive with 6:45 left in the game at their own 31-yard line trailing 24-19, head coach Ben Johnson had a message for his quarterback. He told Williams that he was made for that moment.

Williams responded by effectively moving the ball down the field with relatively short passes. He completed four of his five pass attempts for 43 yards. The longest pass was a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Rome Odunze and the shortest went for five yards to running back D’Andre Swift. Williams also ran twice for 18 yards while Swift added 13, including a 2-yard touchdown run.

The game-winning drive came after Williams learned from the first three quarters Sunday. Williams completed a few passes and stood in the pocket when his offensive line provided good protection. He also scrambled a few times to complete a few throws or pick up a chunk of yards with his legs.

Those scrambles and strong protection at times are why Williams finished with an average of 3.3 seconds of total time to throw, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was the highest time heading into Monday night’s games. Williams is averaging 3.17 seconds this season, which is second to New York Jets and former Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Keeping it close to home

A week after Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3 after throwing for 238 yards, Williams didn’t air it out as much against the Raiders’ pass rush.

Williams threw for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception along with a 59.5% completion rate. Both of his passes beyond 20 yards fell incomplete and he completed 4-of-10 passes for 86 yards between 10 to 19 yards. He hit his hot spot close, finishing 13-of-16 for 115 yards on throws from the line of scrimmage to nine yards.

Most of those completions came on the opposite side of where Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby lined up. Williams went a perfect 10-for-10 for 148 yards and his lone touchdown on passes to his left from the line of scrimmage to 20 yards.

Bears Raiders Football Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Forcing more turnovers

While Williams and the offense came through at the end, they could’ve made things easier Sunday if they took advantage of what the defense gave them at the beginning of the game.

The Bears’ defense opened the game with two straight turnovers. Safety Kevin Byard intercepted a pass on the Raiders’ first possession before linebacker Noah Sewell forced a fumble on their second and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson recovered it. Byard picked off his second pass of the game in the second quarter and Stevenson added another interception in the third quarter.

Sunday was the second straight game the Bears’ defense forced four turnovers in a game after the unit did it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. It was the first time the Bears’ defense had back-to-back four turnover games since Weeks 11 and 12 in 2023.

Age just a number for Kevin Byard

Four weeks into the season, Byard has proven that he can still be a playmaker in the NFL at 32.

Byard leads the team with three interceptions after he picked off two passes from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday. It’s the most interceptions he’s had in a season since he picked off four passes with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Sunday was also his first multiple-interception game since Week 17 in 2022.

“But a lot of that also was just kind of baiting the quarterback, you know, making them think that I was about to take my route and be able to trust my eyes and my preparation to go make a play when I got those looks,” Byard said. “So, like I said, it was just huge to be able to get those.”

Byard’s fast start has also come at a perfect time for himself. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Ashton Jeanty makes something out of nothing

Although Sunday was a strong day for the Bears’ defense turnover-wise, the run defense was a different story. Chicago gave up a season-high 240 rushing yards to the Raiders, which featured rookie running back Ashton Jeanty’s 138 rushing yards.

Jeanty had a slow start to the season and Sunday’s game until he broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He ran toward the middle of the line of scrimmage and seemed to stick around the mass of bodies for a few seconds before he broke free on the outside and ran down the sideline to the end zone. Byard had a chance to catch him but couldn’t make the tackle.

Ashton Jeanty picked up 61 rush yards over expected on this 64-yard TD, per @NextGenStats 🔥



Watch live out-of-market games on #NFLPlus

Blackout restrictions may applypic.twitter.com/oMdHNHdEiR — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 28, 2025

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jeanty picked up 61 yards over expected on his touchdown run.

“He has elite contact balance,” Byard said. “He basically just high-stepped out of there, you know what I mean. So I used to make those tackles, but, you know, it’s no excuse. But like I said, man, he made a really good play, really good run. He had a great game [Sunday].”