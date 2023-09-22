Chicago Bears injury report: Nate Davis listed as questionable; Eddie Jackson is doubtful

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting right guard Nate Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday at Halas Hall and is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Safety Eddie Jackson, meanwhile, has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game because of a foot injury. Jackson injured his left foot last week in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday. Receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) was a full participant Friday and also is expected to play. Defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Davis returned to practice after missing Thursday’s practice because of a personal reason. Davis reportedly has been dealing with a death in the family after a prolonged illness. That would explain his frequent absences since training camp began in late July.

With Davis potentially returning to his spot at right guard, the Bears are closer to full strength along the offensive line. Left tackle Braxton Jones will miss the next four games after going on injured reserve with a neck injury. Third-year pro Larry Borom seems like the most likely candidate to replace Jones at left tackle. Borom played right and left tackle during training camp and has started 17 games in three seasons.

Left guard Teven Jenkins remains out and will miss at least two more games with a leg injury. Veteran Cody Whitehair has been playing left guard, and backup Lucas Patrick has been at center.