How Lucas Patrick’s return might affect Chicago Bears’ O-line

The Bears have some reinforcements returning.

Veteran center Lucas Patrick returned to practice Monday afternoon at Halas Hall. Patrick hadn’t participated in practice since late July, when he went out with a hand injury.

Additionally, receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. both returned to practice. The Bears held a short, light practice Monday to kick off the week. Following an off day Tuesday, the Bears will begin their preparation for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, when they will also be required to release their first injury report of the season.

The Bears and 49ers kick off the season at noon Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is still exploring the availability of all three of those injured players. Patrick is still working with a brace on his hand. It’s unclear if that will affect his ability to snap the football.

Asked what he’s looking at in practice from Patrick, Eberfus said, “How he’s moving around‚ his conditioning level, where he’s at. He could certainly function in a lot of different spots for us.”

The Bears had largely set their offensive line during the final two preseason games with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

The Bears signed Patrick as a free agent in March with the intention of playing him at center. If Patrick is unable to comfortably, or confidently, snap the football with a brace on, the Bears could explore moving him to right guard for the time being.

Patrick started 11 games at center for the Packers last season, but also has starting experience at both guard spots. In 2020, Patrick started 11 games at right guard and four at left guard.

Jenkins emerged as a viable right guard over the last three weeks, but it’s unclear if the Bears would rather have Patrick or Jenkins in that spot. Patrick certainly has more NFL experience in that role, although Jenkins might have a higher ceiling long term.

Eberflus said Patrick’s return could, indeed, mean a change in the lineup on the O-line.

“It could potentially do that, yep,” Eberflus said. “We’ll have to see where he is and we’ll assess that as we go. It’ll be a Wednesday, Thursday assessment and then go from there.”

Wide receiver update: With Pringle and Jones back on the practice field, the Bears finally have a full repertoire of receivers available for quarterback Justin Fields. Pringle has been out since early August with a quadricep injury. He did not play in any of the three preseason games.

Jones has been on and off the practice field with an undisclosed injury, but did appear in one preseason game.

Late last week, the Bears added receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette via waivers. The Minnesota Vikings selected Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, but waived him last week. Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games last season, making one start. He caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

“More competition,” Eberflus said. “We’re excited to get another athlete out there, a guy that can catch it and run. A young player, but certainly excited to get more competition out there.”

Bears to name captains: Eberflus said he will announce the team’s four captains on Wednesday. They will remain captains throughout the season. The team will also have one honorary captain each week.

Previously, under former coach Matt Nagy, the Bears rotated captains each game.