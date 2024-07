This year’s Women of Distinction recipients were (front row, from left) Lisa Aber, Mary Jane Thornton and Jane Kunkel; and (back row) Aseret Loveland, Angie Charlet and Donna Braida. Unable to attend the event was recipient Kirsten Johnston. A full story, and more pictures, will be posted later (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Living’s seventh annual Women of Distinction awards luncheon was held Thursday at The Cider Mill in rural Princeton. This year’s recipients were (front row, from left) Lisa Aber, Mary Jane Thornton and Jane Kunkel; and (back row) Aseret Loveland, Angie Charlet and Donna Braida. Unable to attend the event was recipient Kirsten Johnston. A full story, and more pictures, will be posted later.