McHenry County Magazine recently named its 2018 Women of Distinction. They are Bobbi Baehne, Geri Condon, Regina Belt Daniels, Shira Greenfield, Lori Harms, Patti Lutz, Sue Miller, Carole Peters, Erin Smith and Elizabeth Wakeman. The group was honored Thursday at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided)