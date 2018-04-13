McHenry County Magazine Names 2018 Women of Distinction

McHenry County Magazine named its 2018 Women of Distinction: Bobbi Baehne, Geri Condon, Regina Belt Daniels, Shira Greenfield, Lori Harms, Patti Lutz, Sue Miller, Carole Peters, Erin Smith and Elizabeth Wakeman.

Now in its seventh year, the Women of Distinction Award is presented to women who have been chosen as representative role models and leaders in their fields and communities. A luncheon will be held in their honor May 10 at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, where honorees will have the opportunity to share their stories. Registration starts at 11 a.m., and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. To order tickets, visit shawmediaevents.com/e/mcwod2018.

For information, call Meredith Schaefer at 815-526-4534 or email mschaefer@shawmedia.com.

– Northwest Herald