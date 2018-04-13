April 22, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

McHenry County Magazine Names 2018 Women of Distinction

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Media logo

Shaw Media logo (Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry County Magazine named its 2018 Women of Distinction: Bobbi Baehne, Geri Condon, Regina Belt Daniels, Shira Greenfield, Lori Harms, Patti Lutz, Sue Miller, Carole Peters, Erin Smith and Elizabeth Wakeman.

Now in its seventh year, the Women of Distinction Award is presented to women who have been chosen as representative role models and leaders in their fields and communities. A luncheon will be held in their honor May 10 at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, where honorees will have the opportunity to share their stories. Registration starts at 11 a.m., and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. To order tickets, visit shawmediaevents.com/e/mcwod2018.

For information, call Meredith Schaefer at 815-526-4534 or email mschaefer@shawmedia.com.

– Northwest Herald

McHenry CountyWomen of Distinction
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois