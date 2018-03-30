Who is the head football coach at Johnsburg? Sam Lesniak

Sam Lesniak, who helped two head coaches bring Johnsburg to football prominence in eight seasons as an assistant, will take over the program as head man next season.

Johnsburg athletic director Ted Juske said Lesniak will be presented to the Johnsburg School District 12 Board for approval in its meeting April 10. Lesniak teaches physical education and health at the high school.

He coached two seasons on Barry Creviston’s staff before Mike Maloney came to Johnsburg in 2012. Lesniak has been defensive coordinator for six seasons, three under Maloney and three with Dan DeBoeuf.

Lesniak, who also is head baseball coach, takes over after DeBoeuf took the Skyhawks to a 31-5 record over the past three seasons. DeBoeuf was hired as head coach at Prospect last month.

“We’re going to be able to continue building on what we’ve built the last six years,” Lesniak said. “We have guys who are bought in to what we’re doing. They know what it takes to be successful. A lot of guys are excited about moving forward and continuing what we have going.”

The Skyhawks have made the playoffs four consecutive seasons and won back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference championships. The 2016 team finished 13-1, losing only to Rochester, 38-14, in the Class 4A state championship game.

“People have a lot of respect for [Lesniak], there will be a lot of continuity and everything,” Juske said. “He’s a great guy and we hope he can stay with both (sports as head coach) for a while.”

Lesniak graduated from Minooka, where he played both baseball and football for part of high school. He played baseball all four years. He attended Western Illinois University and took his first teaching job at Johnsburg.

Lesniak and his wife, Amanda, have a 5-month-old son, Easton.