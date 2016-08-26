High school football: Woodstock tops Round Lake

WOODSTOCK – It was clear from the beginning that Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson trusted his defense.

Thompson had kicker Jonathan Simpson pooch kick each of the four first-half kickoffs 15 yards down the field. This eliminated the chance for a long Round Lake return and let the defense loose to dominate.

"We were without our normal kicker, Mathew Shook, who had a soccer game," Thompson said. "So we just tried to figure it out as we went and trusted our defense."

The Blue Streaks defense did its job by allowing the Panthers only 43 first-half yards in helping to secure a 24-8 victory Friday at Larry Dale Field.

Sean Doyle led the team in tackles including what could have been a touchdown-saving tackle of the Panthers quarterback Tabieas Young in the second quarter as Young was headed to the end zone.

"I along with Blake (Brainard) had the outside containment and our job was not to let that quarterback loose outside. We watched some film on him and he's a really good player. I thought we did a good job"

The offense was led by senior quarterback Nathan Hogue. Hogue started the game hot hitting on his first five passes including two that went for touchdowns. The first score came on a fourth-and-3 play-action pass that went for 25 yards to Blake Brainard.

"We wanted to go to our short passing game and do what we do best," Hogue said. "As quarterback I try to keep the guys together and keep them motivated."

Jacob Sumner led the game in rushing with eight carries for 142 yards. The big blow to Round Lake was Sumner's 76-yard scoring run in the second quarter to put the Blue Streaks up 18-0.

Sumner sat out most of the third quarter with leg cramps but came back in to carry the ball four straight times to start the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

"We executed well and the guys blocked for me on the long run, that's what we do as Blue Streaks," Sumner said.

For his part, Thompson was glad to come away with the win.

"It's always good to get a win in our first game. Round Lake was much improved over last year and has some very good athletes," Thompson said. "We played a very good first half but were a little sloppy in the second half. We will go in the film room and try to fix it. We played hard, they played hard and I'm happy with the win."

Unsung Hero

Sean Doyle

Woodstock, JR, RB/DE

In the third quarter, Doyle threw a devastating block, freeing Jonathan Simpson for a 40-yard punt return setting up the Blue Streaks final touchdown. He also led the team in tackles on defense and rushed 8 times for 35 yards

And Another Thing …

Add Woodstock to the area teams with up and coming underclass lineman. Sophomore Gavin Butenschoen stands 6-feet and 250 pounds. In the second quarter, Butenschoen sealed the corner to free Jacob Sumner on a 23-yard run to set up Woodstock's second score.

Woodstock 24, Round Lake 8

Woodstock 6 12 6 0 - 24

Round Lake 0 0 0 8 - 8

First quarter

W- Brainard 25 pass from Hogue (run failed) 3:01

Second quarter

W- Jandernoa 11 pass from Hogue (pass failed) 8:50

W- Sumner 76 run (kick failed) 1:53

Third quarter

W- Doyle 10 run (kick failed) 4:35

Fourth quarter

RL- Calhoun 11 pass from Young (pass good) 2:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing-Woodstock: Sumner 8-142, Doyle 8-35, Gardner 9-32, Simpson 4-18, Serpe 2-7, Heidtke 1-1, Hogue 5- -11 Totals 37-224 Round Lake: Espinosa 21-49, Young 11-31 Totals 32-80

Passing-Woodstock: Hogue 7-11-0-90 , Heidtke 0-1

Round Lake: Young 6-19-0-82

Receiving-Woodstock: Brainard 2-48, Gardner 2-12, Sumner 1-11, Jandernoa 1-11, Arellano 1-8 Round Lake: Espinosa 2-56, Matallanes 2-33, Calhoun 1-11, Langwinski 1-8

Total Yards: Woodstock 314, Round Lake 182

Sophomore Score: Woodstock 27, Round Lake 12