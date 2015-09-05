High school football: Woodstock North rolls past Round Lake

WOODSTOCK - Woodstock North downed Round Lake 60-6 on Friday night.

With the team’s tremendous rushing game, running back Randall Kline gives his credit to his lineman.

“They did an outstanding job blocking for me. Without them, we wouldn’t be anywhere.”

The Thunder rushed for a total of 293 yards tonight with Kline adding 45 yards and two touchdowns.

“We came out excited to play and we just got off to a good start," said Woodstock North (2-0) coach Jeff Schroeder. "We just kept the momentum going.”

Defensive lineman Dalton Butts returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring and the defense combined to force five turnovers.

“Different guys are making plays," Schroeder said. "They’re just excited to play football and try to create turnovers. It’s something we preach in practice and it’s just kind of going our way right now.”

Travis Busch ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns on four carries while the defense held the Panthers to just 137 total yards.

The Thunder defense forced quarterback Tabieas Young into three interceptions, one of which turned into Butts' touchdown.

The coach had just one remark to make about next week’s game at Woodstock.

”We’ve already seen film on them," he said. "They played Round Lake in Week 1 and we know they’re doing a great job over there. They’re going to be excited and a quality program.”

Woodstock North 60, Round Lake 6

Wood. North 26 28 0 6 – 60

Round Lake 0 0 6 0 – 6

First quarter

WN– Dalton Butts 46 int. return (kick good)

WN– Randall Kline 7 run (kick failed)

WN– #35 run (conv. failed)

WN– Matt Zinnen 20 fumble recovery (kick good)

Second quarter

WN– Randall Kline 15 run (kick good)

WN– Collin Mergl 6 run (kick good)

WN– Travis Busch 21 run (kick good)

k failed) Fourth quarter

WN– Collin Ritter 8 run (conv. failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Woodstock North: Kline 8-45, Kohler 1-7, Busch 4-81, Schmitt 1-14, Ramirez 5-30, Ward 1-10, Dycus 1-9, Ritter 1-8, Mergl 3-69, Zinnen 2-20. Round Lake: Valladares 3-10. Brownlee 18-53, Ponce 3-4, Graff 3-7, Sedano 2-7, Young 4-39.

PASSING – Woodstock North: Mergl 1-4-0-13. Round Lake: Young 4-11-3-14, Goodwin 1-3-0-3.

RECEIVING – Woodstock North: Schmitt 1-13. Round Lake: Reahm 1-0, Espinosa 2-11, Matallanes 1-3.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock North 306, Round Lake 137.