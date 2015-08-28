High school football: Woodstock opens with win over Round Lake

ROUND LAKE - The Woodstock Blue Streaks have a new head coach, Tommy Thompson, and a new defensive coordinator in former Marian Central coach Ed Brucker along with assistants Tom Mitchell and Jim Brucker.

Together, they’re set on leading the Blue Streaks to better days, starting with Friday night’s 37-3 win over Round Lake.

The Streaks (1-0) were led by quarterback Zach Cullum (7-14, 92 yds), Running backs Martin Halilaj (2 TD’s), Jacob Sumner (161 yards and 2 TD’s), Nick Sundberg (1 TD) and a very stout defense were too much for the Panthers (0-1).

In a game marred by countless injury timeouts and 13 penalties, it definitely felt like a season opener. Blue Streaks constantly harassed the Panthers' three quarterbacks and disrupted their passing and running games. A loud home crowd tried but could not help the Panthers on either side of the ball.

Besides missing an extra point, Woodstock’s kicking game was good. Led by the strong kicking effort by Devante Martyne and PATs by Collum, they also saw a strong punting performance by Ryan Jandemoa.

Coach Brucker was pleased with the defense’s effort but looks for continued improvement. Coach Thompson also saw good things on the offensive side of the ball but would like a more consistent running game.

The penalties were hard for Thompson and Round Lake head coach Christo Garza to understand, except that was the first game for two teams in the beginning of resurrecting their respective programs after Woodstock was 1-8 and Round Lake was 2-7 last season.

Woodstock 37, Round Lake 3

Woodstock 7 16 4 0

Round Lake 0 3 0 0

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

WD Halilaj 4 run (Cullum kick), 7:39

Second Quarter

WD Halilaj 6 run (kick failed), 9:40

WD Safety, 8:40

WD Sumner 41 run (2 pt conv), 5:49

RL Espinosa Field Goal, 0:02

Third Quarter

WD Sumner 64 run (Cullum kick), 6:06

WD Sundberg 4 run (Cullum kick), 2:10

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING WD: Cullum 6-22, Halilaj 8-20, Sumner 13-161, Sundberg 5-23, Casson 3-26, Thompson 1-6, Nattress 1-6, Hogue 4-28; RL: Young 11-76, Valladares 10-30, Matallanes 2-0, Goodwin 2-(4), Sedano 3-9

PASSING WD: Cullum 7-14-0 92; RL: Young 5-11-1 44, Goodwin 1-2-0 (6)

RECEIVING WD: Sumner 1-11, Thompson 1-18, Jandemoa 2-28, Kruse 2-20; RL: Matallanes 1-3, Reahm 1-23, Valladares 2-18, Graham 1-6

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: WD 384; RL 149

Woodstock 37 Round Lake 3 at Round Lake