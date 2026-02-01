Preparing for “Snowmageddon” and other historical covers for February 1

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 1. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the transition of the telecommunications industry to the dramatic impact of historic Midwest blizzards.

1914: Joliet Sunday Herald

On February 1, 1914, the Joliet Sunday Herald featured a bold, full-width headline: “Congress Should Monopolize All Communication.” The story detailed a push by the Postmaster General for government ownership of telegraph and telephone systems. Locally, the front page was dominated by drama and tragedy, featuring a large photograph of a “mile a minute flyer” train that had been ditched near Joliet.

2011: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By February 1, 2011, the “Snowmageddon” of the Groundhog Day Blizzard was the only story that mattered. The Northwest Herald led with a massive, ominous headline questioning if the “Dangerous blizzard” would live up to the hype. The page featured a driver fueling a snowplow and a “Big Ten storms” sidebar, ranking the worst snowfalls in Chicago history. Tucked in the sidebar was a significant social milestone: Governor Pat Quinn signing the historic civil unions bill.

2011: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The DeKalb Daily Chronicle took a service-oriented approach to the 2011 storm, leading with the giant headline: “STAYING SAFE WHEN, IF BLIZZARD HITS.” The front page was dominated by a photo of a fleet of yellow snowplows ready for deployment. Beyond the weather, the edition covered heavy local news, including a grand jury indictment in a high-profile murder case and the ongoing search for a new DeKalb County treasurer.

2011: The Times (Streator)

The Streator edition of The Times added a touch of wit to the 2011 blizzard coverage with the headline: “No business like snow business.” The story focused on the economic “madhouse” at local grocery stores as residents cleared shelves of milk and bread. The page also captured the community’s civic preparedness, highlighting city officials’ warnings that “Health and safety are our No. 1 concern” as they braced for the impending whiteout.