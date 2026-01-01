Parties, progress, and politics: 175 years of local news on January 1st

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at our New Year’s Day archives across three different centuries. These front pages serve as a time capsule, capturing the unique concerns and celebrations of our communities from 1890 to 2010.

1890: The Sterling Evening Gazette

On January 1, 1890, the Evening Gazette mirrored a time of intense political debate. The front page featured a prominent section on “Tariff Reform,” documenting Congressman Roger Q. Mills’ speech to New Englanders regarding the speaker’s point of view on free materials. The edition also covered “Grievances of the Papacy” and the latest bulletins from Brazil.

1911: The Joliet Sunday Herald

Marking the start of 1911, the Joliet Sunday Herald published a special “Industrial Edition.” The entire front page was a detailed, artistic map titled “Joliet and its Commercial Connections,” illustrating the intricate web of rail lines and towns, from Aurora and Elgin down to Kankakee, that powered the region’s economy.

2000: The Turn of the Millennium

The arrival of the year 2000 was a historic moment for two of our publications:

The Northwest Herald: Following the Y2K buildup, the “Post Y2K Edition” headline famously declared: “After Midnight: Parties, not panic, greet the year 2000”. It featured Bob and Maureen Horrell dancing at the Crystal Lake Main Beach Gymnasium and noted that the “Y2K bug bored few”.

The Daily Chronicle: In DeKalb, the headline read “Worldwide, 2000 tiptoes in,” while local leaders like DeKalb Mayor Bessie Chronopoulos shared their resolutions for community revitalization. The edition also highlighted a century of change through two Shabbona women, including Marjorie Frost, who celebrated her 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

2010: The Kane County Chronicle

By January 1, 2010, the Chronicle was looking toward the future of the Tri-Cities. The lead story featured “Local politicians share their hopes for 2010,” including St. Charles Mayor Donald DeWitte’s resolution to re-establish the Charlestowne Mall as a viable economic entity. The page also highlighted local sports, noting that the Kaneland “Knights win two” to end a losing streak against DeKalb.