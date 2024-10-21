Fulton native building on Seabees’ 82-year legacy

GULFPORT, Mississippi – Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Richmond, a Fulton native, is one of those sailors.

Eighty-two years ago, members of the Navy Construction Battalions fittingly were nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects. The Seabees’ motto is “We Build, We Fight.”

Richmond is a construction mechanic serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Richmond graduated from Fulton High School in 2021 and joined the Navy three years ago.

”I joined the Navy to see the world and to make money,” Richmond said.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fulton, he said.

”I learned growing up that you can meet amazing people anywhere you go,” Richmond said.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. directly is linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Richmond serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

”We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Richmond has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”My proudest accomplishment is staying in the Navy as long as I have because this job isn’t easy,” Richmond said. “I am also proud of deploying to Rota, Spain, for humanitarian relief.”

Richmond can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving with the Seabees gives me an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Richmond said.

He is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

”I would like to thank my dad, Craig True, and my MeMe, Evelyn Bartee, for all their love and support,” Richmond said.