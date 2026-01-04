Shaw Local

The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Jan. 4 through Jan. 10, 2026

Plainfield Central’s Zion Finch puts up a shot against Lincoln-Way West on Saturday, Jan 3, 2026 in New Lenox.

Plainfield Central’s Zion Finch puts up a shot against Lincoln-Way West on Saturday, Jan 3, 2026, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

By Steve Soucie

Sunday, January 4

Boys basketball: Romeoville vs. Perspectives-MSA in Hyde Park Classic at Malcolm X College, 11 a.m.

Monday, January 5

Girls basketball: Joliet Central at Joliet Catholic, Wheaton North at Plainfield East, 6:30 p.m.; Momence at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.

Boys bowling: Joliet Central at Oswego, Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Minooka, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Joliet West at Romeoville, Lockport at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls bowling: Morris at Yorkville, Plainfield North at St. Charles East, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 6

Boys basketball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Joliet West, Oswego at Plainfield South, Oswego East at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Romeoville, Plainfield South at Oswego, Stagg at Lockport, Yorkville at Plainfield East, 6:30 p.m.; Herscher at Coal City, Indian Creek at Wilmington, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, Serena at Reed-Custer, 6:45 p.m.; Lexington at Dwight, Morris at Manteno, Providence at Nazareth, 7 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, TBD

Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Stagg, Providence at T.F. North, 6 p.m.; Joliet Central at Oswego East, Joliet West at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Yorkville, Romeoville at Plainfield North, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Mother McAuley, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Peotone, Plano, Putnam County at Seneca, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming: Benet at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Boys bowling: Lincoln-Way East at Joliet Central, 4 p.m.; Argo at Lemont, Joliet West at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls bowling: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Yorkville at Joliet Central, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Argo, Plainfield South at Joliet West, Streator at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7

Boys basketball: Crete-Monee at Joliet Central, Minooka at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Plano, Sandwich at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central, Seneca, Westinghouse at Joliet West, 5 p.m.

Boys bowling: Naperville Central at Plainfield East, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls bowling: Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Morris at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 8

Boys basketball: Oak Lawn at Lemont, 6:30 p.m.; Plano at Morris, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lemont at Oak Lawn, Unity Christian at Providence, 6 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet West at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 6:30 p.m.; Lisle at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Coal City, Tri-Point at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wilmington at Streator, 6:45 p.m.; Herscher at Peotone, Roanoke-Benson at Seneca, St. Bede at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Joliet Catholic at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, 5 p.m.; Coal City, Peotone, Wilmington at Lisle; Herscher, Reed-Custer, Streator at Manteno; Morris, Sandwich at Rochelle, Wilmington at Lisle, 5:30 p.m.; Minooka at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6 p.m.; .; Joliet West at Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Plainfield South, Plano, York at Lincoln-Way Central; Romeoville at Plainfield East, 5 p.m.; Minooka at Batavia Duals, Morris, Sandwich at Rochelle, Coal City, Peotone, Wilmington at Lisle, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming: Blue Island Eisenhower, Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet at Morris, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Plainfield at West Aurora, Sandburg at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Boys bowling: Providence at Lincoln-Way West, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Lemont at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Girls bowling: Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Joliet West at Minooka, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, January 9

Boys basketball: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Yorkville at Plainfield North. 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, Lisle at Reed-Custer, Momence at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wilmington at Streator, 6:45 p.m.; Carmel at Joliet Catholic, Henry at Dwight, Herscher at Peotone, Seneca at Midland, St. Rita at Providence, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.; Kaneland at Morris, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Coal City, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Princeton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Lemont, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central; Plainfield North at Cheesehead Invitiational, 5 p.m.; Plainfield East at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling: Downers Grove North at Lemont, Joliet Central at Lockport, 5 p.m.; Joliet West, Romeoville at Bolingbrook; Plainfield East at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Boys bowling: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 9 a.m.; Lemont at SSC Conference Meet, TBD

Saturday, January 10

Boys basketball: Lockport at Naperville Central, 11:30 a.m.; Grant Park at Wilmington, 1:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, 2:30 p.m.; Providence at Ottawa Marquette, Rochelle at Morris, 5:30 p.m.; Argo at Lincoln-Way West, Glenbard East at Lincoln-Way Central, noon; Lemont at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.; Dwight at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.; Bolingbrook vs. Curie at DePaul Prep, Joliet Catholic, Romeoville in After the Game Shootout at St. Ignatius, Lincoln-Way East at Bob Hambric Memorial Shootout, TBD

Girls basketball: Dwight at Herscher, 11 a.m.; Wilmington at Grant Park, 11:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Richards, Naperville Central at Minooka, noon; Joliet Catholic at Benet, Plainfield Central at East Aurora, Southland College Prep at Providence, 2:30 p.m.; Seneca at Eastland Shootout, TBD

Boys wrestling: Lincoln-Way Central at Glenbard West Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Hinsdale Central, Hoffman Estates at Plainfield East; Coal City, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Princeton Invitational, Joliet Central, Plainfield Central in Newbill Invitational at Geneva, Lincoln-Way West at Oswego Mega Duals; Morris at Morris Quad, Peotone at Prairie Central, Plainfield North at Cheesehead Invitational, Plainfield South at Morton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls wrestling: Joliet West, Naperville Central, St. Charles East at Oswego; Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Plainfield Central at Conant Invitational, Wheaton North at Joliet Central, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South College Event Meet, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Evanston Invite, 1 p.m.

Boys bowling: Providence at CCL Championship, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Conference Meet at Romeoville; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at SWSC Conference Meet, TBD

Girls bowling: Lockport at Prospect Invitational, 7:45 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in Cougar Invitational at Plainfield South; Romeoville in Matt Clark Invitational at DeKalb, 9 a.m.

