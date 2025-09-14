The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Sept. 14-Sept. 20, 2025

Joliet Central's Georgiana Majerus runs the ball during a varsity flag football home game against Bloom. (Laurie Fanelli)

Sunday, September 14

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Body Armor Series, TBD

Monday, September 15

Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way West at Joliet West, Romeoville at Lincoln-Way Central, Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Payton, Grant Park at Peotone, Morris at Seneca, Resurrection at Providence, 6 p.m.; Serena at Coal City, 6:30 p.m.; Dwight at Clifton Central, Gardner-South Wilmington at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Peotone at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Romeoville at BodyArmor Series, TBD

Boys golf: Minooka, Morris at Ottawa Invitational, 1 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Plainfield East, 3 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Oswego at Plainfield East; Dwight at Seneca, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Argo, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Herscher, TBD

Girls golf: Lockport at Moline Classic, 9 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Joliet, Seneca at Pontiac Invitational, 1 p.m.; Fenwick, Loyola at Providence; Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way East at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego at Morris, Plainfield South at East Aurora, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way East at Waubonsie Valley, Providence at Coal City, Willowbrook at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Romeoville at Benet, 5 p.m.; Naperville Central at Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Plainfield North at Glenbard West, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 16

Girls volleyball: Lockport at Plainfield Central, 5:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, Joliet Central at Rich Township, La Salle-Peru at Morris, Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Reed-Custer at Herscher, Shepard at Lemont, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet West at Plainfield Central, Lemont at Reavis, Manteno at Wilmington, Minooka at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Oswego, Romeoville at Yorkville, Streator at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Thornton at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Coal City, 7 p.m.; Providence at St. Francis de Sales, TBD

Boys golf: Dwight, St. Bede at Marquette; Reed-Custer at Streator; Seneca, Woodland at Putnam County; Sycamore at Morris, Tinley Park at Lemont, 4 p.m.; Andrew vs. Lincoln-Way Central, Peotone at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Minooka, St. Laurence at Providence; Seneca, Watseka at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, Peotone at Coal City, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country: Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield South at Plainfield East, Romeoville at Plainfield North, Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lemont at Richards, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Joliet, Morris at Rochelle, Providence at St. Ignatius, Sandburg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Bolingbrook at Oswego East; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet at Lockport; Plainfield at Morris, 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Joliet West at Andrew, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 17

Girls volleyball: Lemont, Lincoln-Way East, Minooka, Plainfield North at Wheaton Classic, 5 p.m.; Joliet West at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.; Dwight at Flanagan-Cornell, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Morris at Rochelle, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Henry, Seneca at Marquette; Joliet, Plainfield East at Plainfield North; Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor Mini Tournament, TBA

Girls golf: Montini at Plainfield Central, 3:40 p.m.; Providence at Sandburg, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Joliet Catholic at Lockport, Yorkville at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Plainfield South, Minooka at Plainfield Central, Oswego East at Romeoville, 6 p.m.; Oswego at Joliet West, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 18

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Yorkville, Lemont at Argo, Minooka at Oswego East, Oswego at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Joliet West, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.; Momence at Gardner-South Wilmington, Providence at Joliet Catholic, Sandwich at Morris, Streator at Wilmington, 6 p.m.; Coal City at Peotone, Dwight at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bolingbrook at Romeoville, Coal City at Manteno, Joliet Central at Oswego East, Montini at Providence, Oswego at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, Wilmington at Lisle, Yorkville at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Peotone at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15 p.m.; Lemont at Argo, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Coal City at Livingston County Invitational; Peotone at Grant Park Invitational, 1 p.m.; Andrew at Joliet,; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Schuman Cup, Plainfield North at Minooka, Shepard at Lemont, 4 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Coal City at Livingston County Invitational, 1 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Schuman Cup; Oswego East at Plainfield South; 4 p.m.

Boys cross country: Dwight, Peotone at Dwight Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls cross country: Dwight, Peotone at Dwight Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Yorkville, 4 p.m.; Chicago Christian at Joliet Catholic, Fenwick at Providence, Joliet at Oswego East, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Minooka at Plainfield Central, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Joliet at Riverside-Brookfield, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Minooka in Rosary Quad, 4 p.m.; Geneva at Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Andrew, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 19

Football: Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, 6:15 p.m.; Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Coal City at Streator, Joliet Central at Oswego East, LaSalle-Peru at Morris, Lemont at Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Manteno at Reed-Custer, Ottawa Marquette at Dwight, Oswego at Plainfield South, Marquette at Dwight, Plainfield North at Romeoville, Seneca at Genoa-Kingston, Wilmington at Herscher, Yorkville at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Marist, Providence at Niles Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Oak Lawn Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Central at McHenry Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Dwight, Reed-Custer at Grant Park Invitational; Lockport at Pekin Invitational, 1 p.m.

Girls golf: Andrew at Joliet, 1:30 p.m.; Providence at Celtic Swing, TBD

Girls cross country: Plainfield South at Bremen Invitational, 2:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Romeoville at Joliet Central, Bolingbrook at Warren Township, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 20

Girls volleyball: Coal City, Wilmington at Manteno Invitational, Lemont, Lincoln-Way East, Minooka, Plainfield North at Wheaton Classic, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Oak Lawn Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Carmel at Joliet Catholic, Joliet West at Hinsdale Central, Lemont at Oak Lawn, Lincoln-Way West at Kankakee, Reed-Custer at St. Anne, Wheaton-Warrenville South at Bolingbrook, 10 a.m.; Hinsdale South at Providence, 11 a.m.; Coal City at Morris, 11:30 a.m.; Joliet Central at McHenry Invitational; Lockport, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Classic, TBD

Boys golf: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 7:30 a.m.; Lockport at Pekin Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Providence at Naperville Central Match Play, 10 a.m.

Girls golf: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at LaSalle-Peru Scramble, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka at Providence Celtic Swing, TBD

Boys cross country: Joliet Catholic at Midwest Catholic Championship, Lemont at Geneseo Invitational, Romeoville at Argo Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield North at Minooka Flight Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Morris in Eddington Invitational at Kaneland; Seneca at Bureau Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Providence in Richard Spring Invitational at Peoria Notre Dame, TBD

Girls cross country: Joliet Central, Romeoville at Argo Invitational, 8 a.m.; Joliet West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield North at Minooka Flight Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lemont at Geneseo Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Providence at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational; Morris in Edington Invitiational at Kaneland, Seneca at Bureau Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Coal City, Lisle, Morris, Streator at Coal City Doubles Tournament; Joliet Catholic, Lemont, St. Viator at Benet; Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield North at Lockport Invitational; Plainfield East at Rosary Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming: Joliet, Lemont, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way West College Event, 8:15 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Normal Community Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Elk Grove Invitational; Morris at LaSalle-Peru Pentathlon, 10 a.m.; Plainfield at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Girls flag football: Bolingbrook at Reavis, 10 a.m.; Joliet West, Plainfield East in Downers Grove South Jamboree, 1 p.m.